Tamil Nadu: Godrej Properties forays into Coimbatore with 44-acre plotted development project, eyes ₹450 cr

Mumbai-based real estate developer Godrej Properties has acquired a 44-acre land parcel in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore to develop a premium plotted residential project with an estimated revenue potential of around ₹450 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing on March 13.
The project will have a developable potential of about 1.1 million sq ft and will mark the company’s entry into the Coimbatore residential market. The land parcel was acquired through an outright purchase, the statement said.
Located in South Coimbatore, the development is situated near the Coimbatore Golf Club. The project is expected to feature a planned residential layout with internal infrastructure, landscaped open spaces, and community amenities, according to the company.
The acquisition is part of the developer’s strategy to expand its presence in emerging high-growth cities and strengthen its portfolio of plotted residential projects across India.
“Our entry into Coimbatore aligns with our strategy of expanding into high-potential cities across India for plotted development. Coimbatore’s strong economic base and resilient end-user demand make it a compelling market. We look forward to developing a high-quality plotted community that strengthens our presence in South India,” Gaurav Pandey, MD and CEO, Godrej Properties, said.
“Coimbatore is transforming into a diversified economy driven by manufacturing, IT/ITES, education, healthcare, and an SME base. The city’s upcoming infrastructure, rising disposable incomes, and steady economic momentum continue to support housing demand. Plotted developments have gained traction due to affordability, construction flexibility, and strong long-term appreciation potential,” the company said.
Earlier the company had emerged as the highest bidder in an e-auction conducted by the West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (WBHIDCO) for a prime 5-acre land parcel off EM Bypass in Kolkata, and also acquired 11.36 acres in Gurugram, Haryana, through an outright purchase for residential development, with the two acquisitions together carrying an estimated revenue potential of ₹6,150 crore.
The company won the bid in an e-auction conducted by the West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (WBHIDCO) for a prime land parcel measuring 5 acres, located off EM Bypass, Kolkata. The proposed premium residential development is expected to offer an estimated revenue potential of approximately ₹1,650 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.
