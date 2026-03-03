Godrej Properties sells a luxury apartment in South Mumbai's Carmichael Road for ₹69 crore at ₹1.58 lakh per sq ft

Mumbai-based, listed real estate developer Godrej Properties has sold a luxury apartment on Carmichael Road, South Mumbai, for ₹69 crore, at a rate of ₹1.58 lakh per sq ft, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey. Mumbai real estate update: Godrej Properties has sold a luxury apartment in South Mumbai's Carmichael Road for ₹69 crore at a per sq ft price of ₹1.58 lakh per sq ft.. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

The purchaser of the apartment is Menon Realty LLP, which purchased the unit on the 14th floor of the Godrej Carmichael project in South Mumbai, according to property documents.

According to the documents, the apartment measures 4,359 sq ft of RERA carpet area, including 425 sq ft of RERA carpet area for the balcony.

Also Read: Dubai real estate: Indian-origin family hopes to renegotiate price after booking home hours before Iran–US–Israel ‘war’

The transaction was registered on February 25, 2026, for which a stamp duty of ₹4.14 crore and a registration fee of ₹30,000 were paid, the documents show.

The documents showed that the apartment was purchased along with a total of three car parking spaces.

An email query sent to Godrej Properties received no response. The story will be updated if a response is received. Menon Realty LLP could not be reached for comment.

Also Read: Sonu Nigam’s father, Agam Kumar Nigam, buys a ₹10 crore property on Mumbai’s Madh Island

Similar transactions In March 2025, SR Menon Realty LLP purchased a 14,866 sq ft luxury apartment in Mumbai's Worli for ₹187.47 crore at a per sq ft price of over ₹1.26 lakh from Lodha Developers, according to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards.

According to the documents, SR Menon Properties LLP purchased the 14,866 sq ft apartment in the under-construction project Lodha Sea Face, developed by Macrotech Developers.

Also Read: What luxury homebuyers want: 84% prefer private balconies, 60% seek pet-only lifts

Documents show the transaction was registered on March 13, 2025, with a stamp duty of ₹11.25 crore and a registration fee of ₹30,000.

In April 2025, the chairperson of Godrej Properties, Pirojsha Adi Godrej, and his cousin, Freyan Crishna Bieri, purchased four apartments in one of his own company’s projects, Godrej Carmichael, at a record price of ₹1.78 lakh per square foot (PSF). Godrej purchased his flats through Ceres Developers, of which he is a director along with Clement George Pinto, Godrej Industries’ chief financial officer.