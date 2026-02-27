Sonu Nigam’s father, Agam Kumar Nigam, buys a ₹10 crore property on Mumbai’s Madh Island

Agam Kumar Nigam, father of singer Sonu Nigam, purchased a 1,197 sq m land parcel along with a ground-plus-one-floor residential and commercial structure in Mumbai’s Madh Island for ₹10 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Liases Foras. Mumbai real estate update: Agam Kumar Nigam, father of singer Sonu Nigam, purchased a 1,197 sq m land parcel along with a ground-plus-one-floor residential and commercial structure in Mumbai’s Madh Island for ₹10 crore. (HT Files )

The transaction includes land and a building known as Mango Villa, located within Suchak Cooperative Housing Society Limited. Documents show the property comprises a 2,329 sq ft ground-plus-first-floor IT structure and a 725 sq ft residential construction. The deal was registered on February 18, 2026, with a stamp duty of ₹50 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000 paid. The sellers were Swapna Kak and Rani Doshi (Verma), also known as Rani Amar Verma.

Neither Agam Nigam nor the sellers could be reached for comment.

In the past, Sonu Nigam has made news for real estate transactions in the Mumbai market. His real estate portfolio includes a commercial property in Mumbai's Andheri, valued at ₹ 7 crore in 2024, and a property leased in Mumbai’s Santacruz East for 5 years at a total rent of over ₹12.61 crore in 2025.

Agam Nigam is also a singer and stage performer. He performed at cultural events and live shows, influencing Sonu’s early musical training.

All about Madh Island real estate market Madh Island is a locality in Malad neighbouring Versova in Mumbai. Bollywood actors like Kartik Aryan, Ronit Roy, Vivek Agnihotri, Sanjay Mishra, and Ayushmann Khurrana own properties in the Versova area of Andheri. Actors Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi own a bungalow in Madh Island.

Singer Jubin Nautiyal, actor Sanjay Mishra and producer Rajan Shahi have also purchased an apartment in Madh Island over the last two years.

According to local brokers, prices of residential properties in the area have doubled over the past few years, reaching around ₹37,000 per sq ft, the highest so far.

Brokers attribute the surge to the road bridge connecting Madh Island with Versova in Andheri and the upcoming Bandra-Versova Sea Link, which is part of the Mumbai Coastal Road project and lies in close proximity to Madh Island.