TV producer Rajan Shahi buys a penthouse in Mumbai's Madh Island for ₹13.71 cr, becomes Jubin Nautiyal’s neighbour

Television producer Rajan Shahi has bought a 5BHK penthouse in Mumbai’s Madh Island for ₹13.71 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com. In the same building, playback singer Jubin Nautiyal and actor Sanjay Mishra also own apartments, making them his new neighbours. Mumbai real estate update: Television producer Rajan Shahi has bought a 5BHK penthouse in Mumbai’s Madh Island for ₹13.71 crore. (Vidya Subramanian/HT Photo)

Shahi's penthouse, located on the 35th floor of the Raheja Exotica Cyprus building at Madh Island, was sold at a per sq ft price of over ₹37,000 per sq ft, the documents showed.

According to property registration documents accessed by HT Real Estate earlier, Jubin Nautiyal owns an apartment on the 34th floor in the same building, and actor Sanjay Mishra owns an apartment on the 15th floor.

The apartment has 3,248 sq ft of RERA carpet area and a deck area of over 400 sq ft. The apartment was purchased along with four parking spaces, according to the documents.

The transaction was registered on December 26, 2025, for which a stamp duty of ₹82 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000 were paid, the documents show.

An email has been sent to Shahi and the developer Raheja Universal. The story will be updated if a response is received.

Rajan Shahi is a prominent Indian television producer and the founder of a production house. Shahi is best known for long-running hits like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa, shaping mainstream Hindi TV with family-centric storytelling content.

All about Madh Island Madh Island is a locality in Malad neighbouring Versova in Mumbai. Bollywood actors like Kartik Aryan, Ronit Roy, Vivek Agnihotri, Sanjay Mishra, and Ayushmann Khurrana own properties in the Versova area of Andheri. Actors Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi own a bungalow in Madh Island.

According to local brokers, property prices in the area have doubled over the past few years, reaching around ₹37,000 per sq ft, the highest so far.

Brokers said that the surge is attributed to the road bridge connecting Madh Island with Versova in Andheri and the upcoming Bandra-Versova Sea Link, which is being built as part of the Mumbai Coastal Road project and lies in close proximity to Madh Island.