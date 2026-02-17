Edit Profile
    TV producer Rajan Shahi buys a penthouse in Mumbai's Madh Island for ₹13.71 cr, becomes Jubin Nautiyal’s neighbour

    Mumbai real estate: Rajan Shahi has purchased an apartment in the same building where playback singer Jubin Nautiyal and actor Sanjay Mishra also own homes

    Published on: Feb 17, 2026 4:23 PM IST
    By Mehul R Thakkar
    Television producer Rajan Shahi has bought a 5BHK penthouse in Mumbai’s Madh Island for 13.71 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com. In the same building, playback singer Jubin Nautiyal and actor Sanjay Mishra also own apartments, making them his new neighbours.

    Mumbai real estate update: Television producer Rajan Shahi has bought a 5BHK penthouse in Mumbai’s Madh Island for ₹13.71 crore. (Vidya Subramanian/HT Photo)
    Shahi's penthouse, located on the 35th floor of the Raheja Exotica Cyprus building at Madh Island, was sold at a per sq ft price of over 37,000 per sq ft, the documents showed.

    According to property registration documents accessed by HT Real Estate earlier, Jubin Nautiyal owns an apartment on the 34th floor in the same building, and actor Sanjay Mishra owns an apartment on the 15th floor.

    The apartment has 3,248 sq ft of RERA carpet area and a deck area of over 400 sq ft. The apartment was purchased along with four parking spaces, according to the documents.

    The transaction was registered on December 26, 2025, for which a stamp duty of 82 lakh and a registration fee of 30,000 were paid, the documents show.

    Also Read: Playback singer Jubin Nautiyal buys 4 BHK apartment in Mumbai's Madh Island for 4.94 crore

    An email has been sent to Shahi and the developer Raheja Universal. The story will be updated if a response is received.

    Rajan Shahi is a prominent Indian television producer and the founder of a production house. Shahi is best known for long-running hits like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa, shaping mainstream Hindi TV with family-centric storytelling content.

    Also Read: Actor Sanjay Mishra buys a 4.75 crore sea-view flat in Mumbai's Madh Island, becomes neighbour to singer Jubin Nautiyal

    All about Madh Island

    Madh Island is a locality in Malad neighbouring Versova in Mumbai. Bollywood actors like Kartik Aryan, Ronit Roy, Vivek Agnihotri, Sanjay Mishra, and Ayushmann Khurrana own properties in the Versova area of Andheri. Actors Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi own a bungalow in Madh Island.

    Also Read: Step inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's ‘dream home’ in Madh Island that is made up of 2 massive bungalows

    According to local brokers, property prices in the area have doubled over the past few years, reaching around 37,000 per sq ft, the highest so far.

    Brokers said that the surge is attributed to the road bridge connecting Madh Island with Versova in Andheri and the upcoming Bandra-Versova Sea Link, which is being built as part of the Mumbai Coastal Road project and lies in close proximity to Madh Island.

      Mehul R Thakkar

      Mehul R Thakkar is a Mumbai-based journalist who closely tracks the city’s ever-evolving real estate landscape. He believes that Mumbai presents a unique reality that, while Mumbaikars deeply aspire to own a home in the city of dreams, many spend little actual time living in it due to long commutes and demanding work lives. With over 11 years of experience in journalism, I have reported across a wide spectrum of beats, including real estate, housing, infrastructure, aviation, and education. I have also extensively covered the workings of India’s wealthiest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), providing insight into the policy, governance, and urban planning decisions that directly influence Mumbai’s growth. Before joining Hindustan Times, I worked in fast-paced digital and print newsrooms, including Moneycontrol.com and Deccan Chronicle, as well as national dailies such as The Asian Age and DNA. Outside the newsroom, I am an avid weather tracker, a fan of spy thrillers in both books and films, and a keen follower of international affairs.Read More

