Actor Sanjay Mishra buys a ₹4.75 crore sea-view flat in Mumbai's Madh Island, becomes neighbour to singer Jubin Nautiyal
Mumbai real estate update: Bollywood actor Sanjay Mishra has bought an apartment in the same building in Madh Island where singer Jubin Nautiyal owns a flat
Published on: Sep 17, 2025 8:07 AM IST
By Mehul R Thakkar
Bollywood actor Sanjay Mishra has bought a sea-view apartment in Madh Island, Mumbai, for ₹4.75 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey. He joins playback singer Jubin Nautiyal, who purchased a four-bedroom apartment in the same building for ₹4.94 crore in December 2024.
Mishra's sea-view apartment is located on the 15th floor of the Raheja Exotica Cyprus building at Madh Island. According to property registration documents, Nautiyal owns an apartment on the 34th floor of the same building.
The Mumbai apartment has 1,701 sq ft of RERA carpet area and an additional 201 sq ft of deck area, bringing its total RERA carpet area to over 1,900 sq ft.
The documents show that Mishra paid a stamp duty of ₹28.50 lakh and registration fees of ₹30,000. The transaction was registered on July 11, 2025.
Mishra has played several roles in films such as Masaan, Ankhon Dekhi, Golmaal, Vadh, Newton, and Kaamyaab. In addition to Mishra and Nautiyal, actors Vikrant Massey, Pankaj Tripathi, and Archana Puran Singh have homes in the project.
According to local brokers, property prices in the area have doubled over the past few years, reaching around ₹30,000 per sq ft. This surge is attributed to the planned road bridge connecting Madh Island with Versova in Andheri and the upcoming Bandra-Versova Sea Link, which is being built as part of the Mumbai Coastal Road project and lies in close proximity to Madh Island.