Playback singer Jubin Nautiyal buys 4 BHK apartment in Mumbai's Malad for 4.94 crore

Playback singer Jubin Nautiyal has purchased a 4 BHK apartment for ₹4.94 crore in Mumbai's Malad area, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com Mumbai real estate: Playback singer Jubin Nautiyal has purchased a 4 BHK apartment for ₹ 4.94 crore apartment in Mumbai's Malad area(HT Files)

The sea-facing apartment is located in a building named Raheja Exotica at Madh Island in Malad and is spread across 1,933 sq ft. It includes a deck area of over 200 sq ft, according to the documents

The apartment on the 34th floor was purchased at ₹25,578 per sq ft from a real estate developer named Raheja Universal Pvt Ltd with three car parks, the documents showed.

Jubin Nautiyal paid a stamp duty of over ₹29 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000 for the apartment registered on December 27, 2024.

According to market sources, actors Vikrant Massey, Pankaj Tripathi, and Archana Puran Singh also have homes in the project. Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan had recently posted a video on her YouTube channel, giving fans an inside look at actors Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's bungalow in Madh Island.

Jubin Nautiyal recently is expected to perform at the Mahakumbh 2025.

Queries have been sent to Raheja Universal Pvt Ltd and Jubin Nautiyal. If they respond, the story will be updated.

All about Madh Island

Madh Island is a locality near Malad in Mumbai. A road bridge is planned to connect Madh Island with Versova in Andheri.

Bollywood actors like Kartik Aryan, Ronit Roy, Vivek Agnihotri, and Ayushmann Khurrana own properties in the Versova area of Andheri.

According to local brokers, Madh Island's apartments are priced at ₹25,000 to ₹30,000 per sq ft.