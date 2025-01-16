Menu Explore
Playback singer Jubin Nautiyal buys 4 BHK apartment in Mumbai's Malad for 4.94 crore

ByMehul R Thakkar
Jan 16, 2025 02:26 PM IST

Mumbai real estate update: Jubin Nautiyal has purchased a sea-facing apartment measuring 1,933 sq ft in a building named Raheja Exotica at Madh Island in Malad

Playback singer Jubin Nautiyal has purchased a 4 BHK apartment for 4.94 crore in Mumbai's Malad area, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com

Mumbai real estate: Playback singer Jubin Nautiyal has purchased a 4 BHK apartment for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.94 crore apartment in Mumbai's Malad area(HT Files)
Mumbai real estate: Playback singer Jubin Nautiyal has purchased a 4 BHK apartment for 4.94 crore apartment in Mumbai's Malad area(HT Files)

The sea-facing apartment is located in a building named Raheja Exotica at Madh Island in Malad and is spread across 1,933 sq ft. It includes a deck area of over 200 sq ft, according to the documents

The apartment on the 34th floor was purchased at 25,578 per sq ft from a real estate developer named Raheja Universal Pvt Ltd with three car parks, the documents showed.

Jubin Nautiyal paid a stamp duty of over 29 lakh and a registration fee of 30,000 for the apartment registered on December 27, 2024.

According to market sources, actors Vikrant Massey, Pankaj Tripathi, and Archana Puran Singh also have homes in the project. Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan had recently posted a video on her YouTube channel, giving fans an inside look at actors Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's bungalow in Madh Island.

Also Read: Mumbai real estate: Varun Dhawan and family buy two luxury apartments in Juhu worth 86.92 crore

Jubin Nautiyal recently is expected to perform at the Mahakumbh 2025.

Also Read: Mahakumbh Mela 2025: A stay at a ultra luxury tent in Prayagraj may put you back by almost a lakh

Queries have been sent to Raheja Universal Pvt Ltd and Jubin Nautiyal. If they respond, the story will be updated.

All about Madh Island

Madh Island is a locality near Malad in Mumbai. A road bridge is planned to connect Madh Island with Versova in Andheri.

Bollywood actors like Kartik Aryan, Ronit Roy, Vivek Agnihotri, and Ayushmann Khurrana own properties in the Versova area of Andheri.

Also Read: Mumbai real estate: Here’s a look at 5 Bollywood stars who own properties in Juhu

According to local brokers, Madh Island's apartments are priced at 25,000 to 30,000 per sq ft.

