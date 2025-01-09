Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mumbai real estate: Here’s a look at 5 Bollywood stars who own properties in Juhu

ByHT Real Estate News
Jan 09, 2025 08:22 AM IST

Several Bollywood stars such as Varun Dhawan, Amitabh Bachchan, film producers, and directors prefer to reside in Juhu area of Mumbai

Several Bollywood stars, such as Varun Dhawan and Amitabh Bachchan, film producers, and directors, have made Juhu their home. The locality in the Vile Parle area of the Mumbai real estate market is known for its sea-facing apartments and bungalows.

Several Bollywood stars, such as Varun Dhawan and Amitabh Bachchan, film producers, and directors, have made Juhu their home.(HT Files)
Several Bollywood stars, such as Varun Dhawan and Amitabh Bachchan, film producers, and directors, have made Juhu their home.(HT Files)

Bollywood stars, producers, and directors prefer to reside in Juhu because of its central location and proximity to Goregaon, Khar, Bandra, and Andheri, where most studios are located.

According to local brokers, apartments in the area are available from 60,000 per sq ft to 1 lakh per sq ft.

Here’s a look at five Bollywood stars residing or owning property in Juhu.

1. Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan has bought two apartments in the Juhu area, one with his wife Natasha Dhawan and the other with his mother Karuna David Dhawan, for 86.92 crore. The two apartments measure over 10,000 sq ft, according to the documents accessed by SquareYards.

The Dhawan family purchased the two apartments in a building named Twenty in Juhu, which D'Decor Exports Pvt Ltd is constructing.

Also Read: Mumbai real estate: Varun Dhawan and family buy two luxury apartments in Juhu worth 86.92 crore

2. Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan owns a bungalow named Prateeksha in Juhu. Bachchan's family was in the news throughout 2024 for investing over 100 crore in real estate.

Property documents accessed by Zapkey showed that Prateeksha made headlines in November 2023 after Bachchan gifted the bungalow to his daughter Shweta Nanda.

The property is on two plots measuring 890.47 sq m and 674 sq m, respectively. A gift deed for the property was executed on November 8, 2023. The gift deed documents showed that a stamp duty of 50.65 lakh was paid for the transaction.

Also Read: Why did Abhishek Bachchan buy two 252 sq ft apartments in Mumbai alongside four large flats on the same floor?

3. Ajay Devgn and Kajol

Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Kajol also reside in the Juhu area of Mumbai. Kajol was in the news in April 2023 for purchasing an apartment in the Juhu area for over 16 crore, according to documents accessed by IndexpTap.com

It showed that the apartment has a carpet area of 2,493 square feet and comes with four reserved parking spots. It is in the Juhu Acropolis building in Vile Parle West, Mumbai, for which the sale deed was registered on April 13, 2023.

Mumbai real estate market: Top 10 Bollywood property deals in 2024(IGR/Square Yards)
Mumbai real estate market: Top 10 Bollywood property deals in 2024(IGR/Square Yards)

4. Shahid Kapoor

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor and his wife, Mira Kapoor, also own a house in the Juhu area of Mumbai. According to registration documents accessed by IndexTap.com, the Bollywood star was in the news in May 2024 for purchasing a luxury sea-view apartment worth around 60 crore in the Oberoi 360 West project in the Worli area of Mumbai. The actor rented the apartment out for 20 lakh per month in November last year.

Also Read: Bollywood landlords: 5 celebrities who have rented out their properties in Mumbai

5. Kartik Aaryan

Bollywood star Kartik Aryan was in the news in 2023 for purchasing a 1,916 sq ft apartment in Presidency Co-operative Housing in Juhu for 17.50 crore.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On