Mumbai real estate: Here’s a look at 5 Bollywood stars who own properties in Juhu

Several Bollywood stars, such as Varun Dhawan and Amitabh Bachchan, film producers, and directors, have made Juhu their home. The locality in the Vile Parle area of the Mumbai real estate market is known for its sea-facing apartments and bungalows. Several Bollywood stars, such as Varun Dhawan and Amitabh Bachchan, film producers, and directors, have made Juhu their home.(HT Files)

Bollywood stars, producers, and directors prefer to reside in Juhu because of its central location and proximity to Goregaon, Khar, Bandra, and Andheri, where most studios are located.

According to local brokers, apartments in the area are available from ₹60,000 per sq ft to ₹1 lakh per sq ft.

Here’s a look at five Bollywood stars residing or owning property in Juhu.

1. Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan has bought two apartments in the Juhu area, one with his wife Natasha Dhawan and the other with his mother Karuna David Dhawan, for ₹86.92 crore. The two apartments measure over 10,000 sq ft, according to the documents accessed by SquareYards.

The Dhawan family purchased the two apartments in a building named Twenty in Juhu, which D'Decor Exports Pvt Ltd is constructing.

Also Read: Mumbai real estate: Varun Dhawan and family buy two luxury apartments in Juhu worth ₹86.92 crore

2. Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan owns a bungalow named Prateeksha in Juhu. Bachchan's family was in the news throughout 2024 for investing over ₹100 crore in real estate.

Property documents accessed by Zapkey showed that Prateeksha made headlines in November 2023 after Bachchan gifted the bungalow to his daughter Shweta Nanda.

The property is on two plots measuring 890.47 sq m and 674 sq m, respectively. A gift deed for the property was executed on November 8, 2023. The gift deed documents showed that a stamp duty of ₹50.65 lakh was paid for the transaction.

Also Read: Why did Abhishek Bachchan buy two 252 sq ft apartments in Mumbai alongside four large flats on the same floor?

3. Ajay Devgn and Kajol

Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Kajol also reside in the Juhu area of Mumbai. Kajol was in the news in April 2023 for purchasing an apartment in the Juhu area for over ₹16 crore, according to documents accessed by IndexpTap.com

It showed that the apartment has a carpet area of 2,493 square feet and comes with four reserved parking spots. It is in the Juhu Acropolis building in Vile Parle West, Mumbai, for which the sale deed was registered on April 13, 2023.

Mumbai real estate market: Top 10 Bollywood property deals in 2024(IGR/Square Yards)

4. Shahid Kapoor

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor and his wife, Mira Kapoor, also own a house in the Juhu area of Mumbai. According to registration documents accessed by IndexTap.com, the Bollywood star was in the news in May 2024 for purchasing a luxury sea-view apartment worth around ₹60 crore in the Oberoi 360 West project in the Worli area of Mumbai. The actor rented the apartment out for ₹20 lakh per month in November last year.

Also Read: Bollywood landlords: 5 celebrities who have rented out their properties in Mumbai

5. Kartik Aaryan

Bollywood star Kartik Aryan was in the news in 2023 for purchasing a 1,916 sq ft apartment in Presidency Co-operative Housing in Juhu for ₹17.50 crore.