Mumbai real estate: Varun Dhawan and wife Natasha Dhawan purchase luxury apartment for over 44 crore in Juhu

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dhawan have purchased a ₹44.52 crore luxury apartment in Mumbai's Juhu area, according to property registration documents accessed by IndexTap Varun Dhawan and wife Natasha Dhawan buys ₹ 44 crore apartment in Mumbai. (HT Files)

The documents show that the apartment is located on the 7th floor of D'Decor Twenty, an under-construction building in Juhu. According to the MahaRERA website, the proposed completion date for the project is May 31, 2025.

According to the documents, the apartment measures 5,112 sq ft of RERA carpet and comes with four car parking spaces. The per-square-foot price for the apartment registered on January 3 is over ₹87,000 per sq ft.

D'Decor Exports Private Limited is constructing the building and also operates the brand named D'Decor Home Furnishing.

D'Decor Home Furnishing was recently in the news in November 2024 after Dipan Bhuptani, a senior executive at D'Decor Home Fabrics, rented out the luxury apartment of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Kapoor in the Worli area of Mumbai at a rent of ₹20 lahks per month for five years, according to the property registration documents accessed by SquareYards

The 5,395 sq ft apartment is located in Oberoi Realty's Three Sixty West project. According to the documents, it has been rented out with three parking spaces.

On the other hand, Varun Dhawan was recently in the news after Sunita Ahuja spoke about Dhawan being compared to her husband, Govinda. Speaking with Hindi Rush, Sunita shared that she doesn't understand why the comparison is being made. She also added that Varun must feel bad that he is being compared to Govinda and actor Salman Khan, according to a report by HT.com

Varun was recently seen in Kalees' Baby John along with Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, and Wamiqa Gabbi. He is also set to star alongside Janhvi Kapoor in the upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

An email query sent to Varun Dhawan's public relations executive did not get any response. D'Decor Exports Private Limited could not be reached for comment. The story will be updated if a response is received.

Mumbai real estate market: Top 10 Bollywood property deals in 2024(IGR/Square Yards)

Juhu and Bandra are hubs for Bollywood stars

Juhu and Bandra are two localities in Mumbai known for housing several Bollywood stars. Amitabh Bachchan owns bungalows in Juhu, Pratiksha and Jalsa. Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Govinda, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, among others, stay in the Juhu area of Mumbai.

On the other hand, stars like Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Kareena Kapoor, among many others, reside in the Bandra area of Mumbai.

According to local brokers, both Juhu and Bandra have sea-view and sea-facing apartments available for ₹60,000 per sq ft to ₹1.30 lakh per sq ft.

Meanwhile, Mumbai's real estate market has reported 1,41,202 property registrations in the calendar year 2024, an 11% increase from the 1,26,937 properties registered in 2023, according to data sourced from the Inspector General of Registration and Controller of Stamps of Maharashtra.