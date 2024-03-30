5 most stunning celebrity homes you can't miss if you visit Juhu in Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Akshay Kumar

About Amitabh's home Jalsa

Amitabh Bachchan resides in Jalsa in Juhu. The beautiful home is a house to not only Amitabh. His wife, Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan also reside there. Spread across 10,125 sq ft of area, the two-storey bungalow has a current market value of around ₹120 crore, as per 99acres.com.

About Hema Malini, Akshay Kumar's homes

Hema Malini stays in Advitiya, situated in Juhu. The whole gated building is three-storeyed. Akshay Kumar stays in Prime Beach in Juhu along with his wife, Twinkle Khanna, and their children, Aarav and Nitara. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's multi-storied home is a white building named Shubham.

More celebs who stay in Juhu

Ekta Kapoor, too, lives with her family in Juhu's Krishna apartment. Anupam Kher stays in his house, Guru Sheesh, in Juhu. Anil Kapoor's multi-storeyed house is surrounded by greenery and high walls.

Shatrughan Sinha stays in Ramayana with his wife, Poonam Sinha and daughter Sonakshi Sinha. Late Amrish Puri's house Vardaan too, is in Juhu. A white building, it has a high brown wooden gate. Dharmendra, Govinda and Sharadha Kapoor also stay in Juhu.

Kajol, Ajay, Rani's homes in Juhu

Shivshakti is the residence of actor couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn. A high grey gate stands tall in front of their home. As per 99acres.com, Ajay bought the sprawling bungalow in Juhu for around ₹60 crore, spread across 5,300 sq ft.

Rani Mukerji too, stays in Juhu along with her husband, Aditya Chopra and daughter Adira. A black and yellow gate with the YRF logo on it leads to the beautiful house.

