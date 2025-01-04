Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja reacts to Varun Dhawan being compared to him: ‘Usko bhi bura lagta hoga'
Sunita Ahuja also said that since Varun Dhawan has seen Govinda's work since his childhood, “a little resemblance might be there”.
Sunita Ahuja has spoken about Varun Dhawan being compared to her husband-actor Govinda. Speaking with Hindi Rush, Sunita shared that she doesn't understand why the comparison is being made. She also added that Varun must feel bad that he is being compared to Govinda and actor Salman Khan. (Also Read | Sunita Ahuja reacts to Raveena Tandon claiming she'd have married Govinda had they met earlier)
Sunita on comparison between Govinda, Varun Dhawan
Sunita said, “Bolte hain, compare karte hain, but kyun bolte hain mereko ye samajh me nahi aata hai. Usko bhi toh kharaab lagta hoga na k mujhey Salman (Khan) se compare karte hain, Chi-Chi bhaiya se karte hain, but I don’t understand karte kyun ho (People compare Varun to Govinda, but I don’t understand why they do so. He would also feel bad for being compared to Salman Khan and Chi-Chi bhaiya).”
Sunita talks about Varun as a child
She added, “Jo aadmi bachpan se, dekh dekh ke… uske dad (David Dhawan) ki 17-18 pictures ki hai Govinda ne. Toh naturally thoda toh aa jaaega na. Bachpan se chulbula bacha tha vo (He has seen Govinda work with his dad in 17-18 movies. Naturally, a little resemblance might be there. Since childhood, Varun has been a happy-go-lucky child).”
About Govinda's movies
Govinda was last seen in the 2019 film Rangeela Raja. The comedy film was directed by Sikander Bharti. He will be next seen in Baahe Haath Ka Khel, Pinky Darling, and Len Den: It's All About Business.
Govinda and Varun's father-filmmaker David Dhawan did many films together. These include Taaqatwar (1989), Swarg (1990), Shola Aur Shabnam (1992), Aankhen (1993), Raja Babu (1994), Coolie No 1 (1995), Saajan Chale Sasural (1996), Banarasi Babu (1997), Deewana Mastana (1997), and Hero No. 1 (1997). They also worked together in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998), Haseena Maan Jaayegi (1999), Kunwara (2000), Jodi No 1 (2001), Kyo Kii Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta (2001), Ek Aur Ek Gyarah (2003), Partner (2007) and Do Knot Disturb (2009).
About Varun's films
Varun was recently seen in Kalees' Baby John alongwith Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff and Wamiqa Gabbi. He is also set to star in the upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Varun will also be seen in the action-packed war drama Border 2, alongside Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. The film has already begun shooting and is expected to hit the screens in 2026.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.