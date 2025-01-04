Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja reacts to Varun Dhawan being compared to him: ‘Usko bhi bura lagta hoga'

Sunita on comparison between Govinda, Varun Dhawan

Sunita said, “Bolte hain, compare karte hain, but kyun bolte hain mereko ye samajh me nahi aata hai. Usko bhi toh kharaab lagta hoga na k mujhey Salman (Khan) se compare karte hain, Chi-Chi bhaiya se karte hain, but I don’t understand karte kyun ho (People compare Varun to Govinda, but I don’t understand why they do so. He would also feel bad for being compared to Salman Khan and Chi-Chi bhaiya).”

Sunita talks about Varun as a child

She added, “Jo aadmi bachpan se, dekh dekh ke… uske dad (David Dhawan) ki 17-18 pictures ki hai Govinda ne. Toh naturally thoda toh aa jaaega na. Bachpan se chulbula bacha tha vo (He has seen Govinda work with his dad in 17-18 movies. Naturally, a little resemblance might be there. Since childhood, Varun has been a happy-go-lucky child).”

About Govinda's movies

Govinda was last seen in the 2019 film Rangeela Raja. The comedy film was directed by Sikander Bharti. He will be next seen in Baahe Haath Ka Khel, Pinky Darling, and Len Den: It's All About Business.

Govinda and Varun's father-filmmaker David Dhawan did many films together. These include Taaqatwar (1989), Swarg (1990), Shola Aur Shabnam (1992), Aankhen (1993), Raja Babu (1994), Coolie No 1 (1995), Saajan Chale Sasural (1996), Banarasi Babu (1997), Deewana Mastana (1997), and Hero No. 1 (1997). They also worked together in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998), Haseena Maan Jaayegi (1999), Kunwara (2000), Jodi No 1 (2001), Kyo Kii Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta (2001), Ek Aur Ek Gyarah (2003), Partner (2007) and Do Knot Disturb (2009).

About Varun's films

Varun was recently seen in Kalees' Baby John alongwith Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff and Wamiqa Gabbi. He is also set to star in the upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Varun will also be seen in the action-packed war drama Border 2, alongside Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. The film has already begun shooting and is expected to hit the screens in 2026.