Sunita Ahuja reacts to Raveena Tandon claiming she'd have married Govinda had they met earlier: ‘Maine kaha le ja…’

Sunita on Raveena

"Raveena bolti hai abhi bhi, Chi Chi (Govinda's nickname) tu mujhe pehle milta, mai tere se shaadi karti. Maine kaha le jaa, pata chalega tere ko'(Raveena still says, 'Chi Chi, if I had met you earlier, I would have married you.' I told her, 'Take him, then you'll find out')," Sunita said in jest.

Interestingly, Raveena and Govinda have starred together in over a dozen films in the 1990s and 2000s, from Dulhe Raja (1998) and Aunty No 1 (1998) to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998) and Sandwich (2006). Raveena also visited Govinda in the hospital recently when the latter accidentally shot himself in the foot.

Sunita on Shilpa

Another co-star of Govinda, Shilpa Shetty, also visited him in the hospital. On his recent appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix India, Govinda revealed that Shilpa joked that if Sunita wasn't home, then who shot him in the foot?

To which, Sunita responded in the interview, “Toh maine bola, ‘Shilpa, agar mai goli maarte toh sine pe maarti, pair pe nahi maarti'. Kaam karo toh poora karo nahi toh mat karo (I told Shilpa, 'If I had shot him, I would have aimed for the chest, not for the leg. If you're going to do something, do it completely or don't do it at all.')”

Sunita also opened up on her appearances on Kapil Sharma's comedy show, in which she jokingly encouraged her husband to have affairs. However, she clarified to him that she was joking. Sunita said while she wasn't really concerned that Govinda would have an affair with a co-star in his prime because he was too busy, she's more worried now that he's turned 60.

Govinda will be next seen in Baahe Haath Ka Khel, Pinky Darling, and Len Den: It's All About Business.