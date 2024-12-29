Reddit blasts Govinda’s daughter Tina Ahuja for saying period pain is 'not real’: Never heard anything more stupid

Tina Ahuja, daughter of actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja, has stunned Reddit users with her opinion on period cramps. Speaking with Hautterfly, Tina said that she has never had any pain adding that "only girls from Bombay speak about cramps". She also said that women "who don’t get cramps also start to feel it psychologically". (Also Read | Tina Ahuja says dad Govinda was very particular about her figure during her teens: ‘Girls should look beautiful’) Govinda's daughter Tina Ahuja's remark on period cramps didn't impress Reddit.(IANS)

What Tina said about period cramps

Tina said, “I have stayed most of the time in Chandigarh, and I have heard only these girls from Bombay speak about cramps. Half of the problem comes from setting up these circles who are talking about the problem, and sometimes the ones who don’t get cramps also start to feel it psychologically. So many women in Punjab and other small cities don’t even realise when they undergo menopause.”

Tina spoke about dieting, what can solve problems

She added, "Maybe my body is a little desi. I have never had any back pains. Everything is perfect, 28 days cycle. But, here I see girls always talking about... You eat your ghee, stop dieting so much; you have a good night's sleep, and everything becomes normal. You have a good diet. Most of the girls diet so much looking at Instagram, listening to it, that problems which don't even exist happen.”

Sunita also agreed with her daughter, adding that they have one spoonful of ghee every day. She also asked people to consult their doctors and not take her recommendation. Sunita asked the viewers not to blame her, later saying that “Govinda's wife Sunita suggested including a spoonful of ghee in the diet, which caused a blockage in the heart”.

Reddit reacts to Tina's comment

A clip from the interview was shared on Reddit with the caption, "Period pain is not real, guys! Trust Govinda's wife and daughter." A person said, "I have seen women close to me facing this, ig that it might be different for every woman, but to dismiss it altogether is ridiculous." "It is said that idiots will always wear their ignorance with pride. These two are the perfect examples," read a comment.

"The reality is not everyone goes through a similar level of pain; level of pain differs from woman to woman," wrote a Reddit user. "Woman, you can't be raised in a mansion in such a privileged way and then come to a podcast to tell people how their pain is irrelevant. As a woman, it boils my blood," said a social media user. "I’ve never heard anything more stupid in my lifetime. Everyone is different, and everyone’s bodies act differently," read a comment.