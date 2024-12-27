Tina Ahuja says dad Govinda was very particular about her figure during her teens: ‘Girls should look beautiful’

Govinda's daughter, Tina Ahuja, earlier revealed that her father was rarely around when she was growing up. Now, in an interview with Hauterrfly, she opened up on how her father used to be very particular about her weight and figure when she was a teenager. Govinda's daughter Tina Ahuja says her father was very particular about her weight.

Tina Ahuja recalls her father Govinda being

Tina Ahuja talked about how she gained excessive weight due to health problems and recalled how her father used to be very particular about her figure. "For my teens, my father was very particular about my figure and weight. He used to tell me, lose your weight, your stomach is growing out. I remember I went to Switzerland for a shoot for him. I loved the milk there. He was shooting and I was having milk and hot chocolate and by the time we went to London from Switzerland, my pants were not fitting me. He was like girls should look beautiful and have their weight in check."

She further added how she used to discuss it with her father when she gained weight and it was he who helped her understand to take baby steps to lose weight. Tina had earlier revealed in an interview that due to an accident, she suffered a severe nerve spasm which led to significant weight gain. Tina Ahuja made her grand Bollywood debut in 2015 alongside Punjabi actor Gippy Grewal and Dharmendra in the romantic-comedy Second Hand Husband. However, she hasn't been seen any other project till now.

Govinda on The Great Indian Kapil Show

Govinda was seen attending Kapil Sharma's The Great Indian Kapil Show where he reunited with his nephew, Krushna Abhishek, ending their seven-year-long feud. Govinda and Krushna's reconciliation was met with cheers and applause from the audience. The actor was accompanied by his contemporaries Chunky Panday and Shakti Kapoor on the show.