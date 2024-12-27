Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja on cheating in marriages: ‘Even if you leave him, that woman won’t’

Sunita gets candid

During a conversation with Hauterrfly, Sunita spoke about varied topics, from her bond with Govinda to going through ups and downs in the relationship.

Sunita said, “I still don’t feel like we are husband and wife. I still address him as ‘Abbe‘ and he also addresses me the same way. That’s how we talk to each other. Gali-galoch is a part of our conversation... I sometimes ask him ‘are you my husband? I still can’t believe you are my husband.”

Sunita also shared her views on men cheating on their wives, mentioning, “I would like to fold my hands and tell women that don’t ever say that your partner is innocent (doesn’t cheat). If he does it, it will become so bad and no matter how hard you try to get rid of her, she won’t leave him for years. Even if you leave him, that woman won’t.”

Back in 1990, in an interview with Stardust, Govinda shared that he broke off his engagement with Sunita because he wanted to marry Neelam, saying, “I asked Sunita to leave me. I broke off my engagement with her. And had Sunita not called me after five days and coaxed me into it again, I would probably have married Neelam”.

In the interview, Sunita was also asked about her relationship with Govinda, where she confessed that they went through many ups and downs in the past 40 years. She stressed that when it happened, she endured it all.

Her daughter Tina, who was also sitting next to her during the interview, shared called her mother an intense lover. She said that Sunita has an intense love for Govinda.

About the couple

Sunita got married to Govinda on March 11, 1987. Sunita is Govinda's uncle Anand Singh's sister-in-law. Anand was an assistant to director Hrishikesh Mukherjee. Govinda and Sunita shared two kids together: a daughter Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardhan. Tina's Hindi film debut was Second Hand Husband (2015). The couple's eldest daughter who had a premature birth died when she was four months old.