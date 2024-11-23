Neelam Kothari clarifies she was never in a relationship with Govinda: ‘Link ups was part of the whole game’

Neelam Kothari is basking in the success of the latest season of the Netflix release, Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. The actor talked about her career and opened up about how different it was being a female actor in the industry in a new interview with Hauterfly. She clarified that there was no ‘link-up’ between her and Govinda. In reality, it was the press which paired them up more so because they starred in a number of films alongside each other. (Also read: Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives star Shalini Passi on being a viral sensation: ‘If Orry is a liver, I am a learner’) Govinda and Neelam in a still from the film Ilzaam.

What Neelam said

When the interviewer brought up the topic of her relationship with Govinda being talked about in the media, Neelam instantly replied: "That was not… I think link ups was part of the whole game. There was no one to clarify. They just printed whatever they felt like and to be honest I feel like in those days we were scared of the press. Because it was the power of the pen and it was just part of it. If you did more than 2-3 films, it was just understood that… (you two must be dating).”

More details

Neelam was one of the most popular actors in Hindi cinema in the 80s and 90s. After her debut in 1985, she worked in over 30 films over the next decade, including hits like Hum Saath Saath Hain. She quit films to focus on her jewellery business in the late '90s and returned to showbiz recently, first with the reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives and then with an episode of Made in Heaven.

Neelam married actor Samir Soni in 2011 after dating for a few years. In 2013, they adopted a daughter and named her Ahana.