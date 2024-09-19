Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja recalls converting to Christianity in school only to have wine: 'I was always cunning'

Sunita Ahuja says she got baptised to have wine

While speaking of her childhood, Sunita said, “I was born in Bandra. I’ve been baptised. I was in a Christian school, and all my friends were Christians. As a child, I had heard that Jesus’ blood is wine. And I thought to myself, ‘Wine means alcohol’. I was always very cunning. There’s no harm in having a drink, is there? Just to have some wine, I got myself baptised. I follow Christianity, I go to church every Saturday.” When asked if her parents were upset with her decision, she stated that they never got to know about it.

Govinda and Sunita's personal life and family

Sunita got married to Govinda on March 11, 1987. Sunita is Govinda's uncle Anand Singh's sister-in-law. Anand was an assistant to director Hrishikesh Mukherjee. Govinda and Sunita's children - daughter Narmada aka Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardhan have worked in Bollywood films. Tina's Hindi film debut was Second Hand Husband (2015). The couple's eldest daughter who had a premature birth died when she was four months old.

Govinda has six nephews and two nieces in the Mumbai entertainment industry, namely - Vinay Anand, Krishna Abhishek, Aryan, Arjun Singh, Ragini Khanna, Amit Khanna, Aarti Singh and Janmendra Kumar Ahuja.

Govinda's acting career

Govinda made his acting debut with Love 86 (1986). He is best known for movies like Raja Babu (1994), Coolie No 1 (1995), Hero No 1 (1997), Aunty No 1 (1998), Haseena Maan Jayegi (1999), Hadh Kar Di Aapne (2000), Partner (2007), Holiday (2014), Kill Dil (2014) and others. He was last seen in Pahlaj Nihalani's Rangeela Raja (2019).