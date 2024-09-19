Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Sep 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja recalls converting to Christianity in school only to have wine: 'I was always cunning'

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Anurag Bohra
Sep 19, 2024 06:34 PM IST

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja revealed why she converted to Christianity when she was in school. Sunita and Govinda have been married since March 1987.

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja is known for being candid and straightforward during her media interactions. In a recent interview on Timeout With Ankit Podcast, she shared a funny incident from her childhood. She revealed that she secretly converted to Christianity without telling her parents in order to be able to have wine. (Also read: Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja reveals his reaction to criticism of his faltering career: 'Mere ghar me mere dushman hain')

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja recently spoke about converting to Christianity in school.
Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja recently spoke about converting to Christianity in school.

Sunita Ahuja says she got baptised to have wine

While speaking of her childhood, Sunita said, “I was born in Bandra. I’ve been baptised. I was in a Christian school, and all my friends were Christians. As a child, I had heard that Jesus’ blood is wine. And I thought to myself, ‘Wine means alcohol’. I was always very cunning. There’s no harm in having a drink, is there? Just to have some wine, I got myself baptised. I follow Christianity, I go to church every Saturday.” When asked if her parents were upset with her decision, she stated that they never got to know about it.

Govinda and Sunita's personal life and family

Sunita got married to Govinda on March 11, 1987. Sunita is Govinda's uncle Anand Singh's sister-in-law. Anand was an assistant to director Hrishikesh Mukherjee. Govinda and Sunita's children - daughter Narmada aka Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardhan have worked in Bollywood films. Tina's Hindi film debut was Second Hand Husband (2015). The couple's eldest daughter who had a premature birth died when she was four months old.

Govinda has six nephews and two nieces in the Mumbai entertainment industry, namely - Vinay Anand, Krishna Abhishek, Aryan, Arjun Singh, Ragini Khanna, Amit Khanna, Aarti Singh and Janmendra Kumar Ahuja.

Govinda's acting career

Govinda made his acting debut with Love 86 (1986). He is best known for movies like Raja Babu (1994), Coolie No 1 (1995), Hero No 1 (1997), Aunty No 1 (1998), Haseena Maan Jayegi (1999), Hadh Kar Di Aapne (2000), Partner (2007), Holiday (2014), Kill Dil (2014) and others. He was last seen in Pahlaj Nihalani's Rangeela Raja (2019).

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On