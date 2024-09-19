Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja recalls converting to Christianity in school only to have wine: 'I was always cunning'
Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja revealed why she converted to Christianity when she was in school. Sunita and Govinda have been married since March 1987.
Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja is known for being candid and straightforward during her media interactions. In a recent interview on Timeout With Ankit Podcast, she shared a funny incident from her childhood. She revealed that she secretly converted to Christianity without telling her parents in order to be able to have wine. (Also read: Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja reveals his reaction to criticism of his faltering career: 'Mere ghar me mere dushman hain')
Sunita Ahuja says she got baptised to have wine
While speaking of her childhood, Sunita said, “I was born in Bandra. I’ve been baptised. I was in a Christian school, and all my friends were Christians. As a child, I had heard that Jesus’ blood is wine. And I thought to myself, ‘Wine means alcohol’. I was always very cunning. There’s no harm in having a drink, is there? Just to have some wine, I got myself baptised. I follow Christianity, I go to church every Saturday.” When asked if her parents were upset with her decision, she stated that they never got to know about it.
Govinda and Sunita's personal life and family
Sunita got married to Govinda on March 11, 1987. Sunita is Govinda's uncle Anand Singh's sister-in-law. Anand was an assistant to director Hrishikesh Mukherjee. Govinda and Sunita's children - daughter Narmada aka Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardhan have worked in Bollywood films. Tina's Hindi film debut was Second Hand Husband (2015). The couple's eldest daughter who had a premature birth died when she was four months old.
Govinda has six nephews and two nieces in the Mumbai entertainment industry, namely - Vinay Anand, Krishna Abhishek, Aryan, Arjun Singh, Ragini Khanna, Amit Khanna, Aarti Singh and Janmendra Kumar Ahuja.
Govinda's acting career
Govinda made his acting debut with Love 86 (1986). He is best known for movies like Raja Babu (1994), Coolie No 1 (1995), Hero No 1 (1997), Aunty No 1 (1998), Haseena Maan Jayegi (1999), Hadh Kar Di Aapne (2000), Partner (2007), Holiday (2014), Kill Dil (2014) and others. He was last seen in Pahlaj Nihalani's Rangeela Raja (2019).
