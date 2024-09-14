Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja reveals his reaction to criticism of his faltering career: 'Mere ghar me mere dushman hain'

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja recently spoke about his faltering career in the podcast show Timeout With Ankit Podcast. She revealed how the actor is often surrounded by yes men and doesn't like constructive criticism. Sunita stated that despite her husband not liking her critique she often tells him about his professional mistakes. (Also read: Pahlaj Nihalani rubbishes Govinda's claim of being offered James Cameron's Avatar: 'Uske dimag ka disc ghum gaya') Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja said that the actor has too many 'yes men' around him.

Sunita Ahuja on Govinda's ‘Yes men’

While speaking about Govinda's reaction to criticism, Sunita said, “I do tell him. He always says, ‘Mere ghar me mere dushman hai.’ Maine kaha, ‘Hum tere dushman nahi hain, tereko haqeeqat bata rahe hain, sun le.’ Ek hero ke bagal me chaar chamche (People who are always involved in false praising, also referred as yes men) hote hain. ‘Waah waah waah waah,’ karne waale. I am not one of those. Sabke paas hote hain chaar chamche. (He always says, ‘My enemies are in my house. I told him, ’We are not your enemies, just telling you the reality, you should listen’. A Bollywood hero has at least four yes men around him. They are there to praise him and cheer him by saying , ‘Oh wow.’ I am not one of those. Everyone has four yes men in this industry).”

She also pointed out, “Mereko to chamcho pe hi gussa aata hai. Maine kaha, ‘Tum log waah waah Productions khol lo jaha chaar chamcho ko launch karo tum log.’ Main mu pe bol deti hoon ki, ‘Kya kar raha hai tu yaar, accha nahi lagta hai?’ Main nahi bol sakti mera pati bohot accha kaam kar raha hai. Baad me public criticise kare to wo mujhe bole, ‘Tumne bola nahi mujhe pehle.’ Wo bhi sunna padega. Isse accha pehle hi bol do (I am always angry at yes men. I said, ‘You should start Waah Waah Productions, and launch around four yes men.’ I am very straightforward and I often say, ‘ What are you doing?’ I cannot say that my husband is doing great work. If later the audiences criticise, he will ask, ‘Why didn’t you tell me earlier?’ Even that I will have to listen. So, it is better to speak about it.)”

Govinda's acting career

Govinda is best known for movies like Raja Babu, Coolie No 1, Hero No 1, Aunty No 1, Haseena Maan Jayegi, Hadh Kar Di Aapne and others. He was last seen in Pahlaj Nihalani's Rangeela Raja.