Pahlaj Nihalani rubbishes Govinda's claim of being offered James Cameron's Avatar: 'Uske dimag ka disc ghum gaya'
Former CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani reflected on Govinda's claims of working in James Cameron's Avatar.
Govinda received a lot of criticism for his statement on Aap Ki Adalat about being offered a role in James Cameron's Avatar. Despite the actor insisting that he was indeed offered the epic science-fiction film, he faced heavy backlash from movie enthusiasts. Former CBFC chief and film producer Pahlaj Nihalani has now refuted Govinda's claims. In an interview with Friday Talkies, Pahlaj said that the actor-politician confused Avatar with his unfinished Hindi film as he had 'lost his mind.' (Also read: Twitter had a hard time believing Govinda was offered Avatar but the memes are here: ‘His humour is still intact’)
Govinda did a Hindi film titled Avatar
Pahlaj, while reacting to Govinda's statement, said, “I had made a film called Avatar with him. I had filmed 40 minutes of it, which I consider one of my best films, but it got canned. Woh Avatar title se pata nahi uske dimaag mein kya aaya, baad mein claim karta raha ki main waha (Hollywood) ki Avatar kar raha hoon. Uske dimaag ka disc ghum gaya aur language Hindi se English mein chala gaya (Due to the same title I don't know what went wrong in his mind and he kept claiming that he was doing Hollywood's Avatar. The disc of his brain spinned over and he went from Hindi to English).”
Govinda confused Avatar with a Hindi movie
He further said, “He (Govinda) said he was offered that Avatar and forgot that it was actually Pahlaj Nihalani’s Avatar. So that was the big tragedy that happened. He said let’s put this on hold, do something else. We tried to make the film in one schedule but last minute I don’t know what almonds he ate with tea that he started fainting and us din ke baad se uska dimaag theek nahi raha. He started talking nonsense and the schedule kept getting pushed. Some songs were remaining and some portions of the climax, but he didn’t shoot at all. Shot would be ready, he would wake up, but then he is fainting. Pata nahi badaam mein kya tha, suspense hai aaj tak (I don't know what was there in the almonds, it is still a suspense).”
Govinda was last seen in Rangeela raja, produced by Pahlaj Nihalani. He recently joined Shiva Sena prior to Indian Lok Sabha Polls 2024.
