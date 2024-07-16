Pahlaj Nihalani rubbishes Govinda's claim of being offered James Cameron's Avatar: 'Uske dimag ka disc ghum gaya'

Govinda did a Hindi film titled Avatar

Pahlaj, while reacting to Govinda's statement, said, “I had made a film called Avatar with him. I had filmed 40 minutes of it, which I consider one of my best films, but it got canned. Woh Avatar title se pata nahi uske dimaag mein kya aaya, baad mein claim karta raha ki main waha (Hollywood) ki Avatar kar raha hoon. Uske dimaag ka disc ghum gaya aur language Hindi se English mein chala gaya (Due to the same title I don't know what went wrong in his mind and he kept claiming that he was doing Hollywood's Avatar. The disc of his brain spinned over and he went from Hindi to English).”

Govinda confused Avatar with a Hindi movie

He further said, “He (Govinda) said he was offered that Avatar and forgot that it was actually Pahlaj Nihalani’s Avatar. So that was the big tragedy that happened. He said let’s put this on hold, do something else. We tried to make the film in one schedule but last minute I don’t know what almonds he ate with tea that he started fainting and us din ke baad se uska dimaag theek nahi raha. He started talking nonsense and the schedule kept getting pushed. Some songs were remaining and some portions of the climax, but he didn’t shoot at all. Shot would be ready, he would wake up, but then he is fainting. Pata nahi badaam mein kya tha, suspense hai aaj tak (I don't know what was there in the almonds, it is still a suspense).”

Govinda was last seen in Rangeela raja, produced by Pahlaj Nihalani. He recently joined Shiva Sena prior to Indian Lok Sabha Polls 2024.