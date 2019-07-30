Twitter had a hard time believing Govinda was offered Avatar but the memes are here: ‘His humour is still intact’

bollywood

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 20:18 IST

Actor Govinda left Twitter scratching its head in confusion on Tuesday when he claimed that Hollywood director James Cameron offered him the lead role in his blockbuster film, Avatar. Some wondered if the actor was being sarcastic or whether it was one of those classic ‘Chichi’ jokes. But seeing how he was all serious speaking about it, Twitter could not help but break into a fit of laughter.

The actor was speaking on an episode of the television show Aap Ki Adalat, where he also claimed that he gave the film its title. “I gave the title of the film (Avatar). It turned out to be a superhit. I had informed him (James Cameron) that the film will do really well. I told him that I feel it will take seven years for him to complete the film. He got angry. When I said so, he asked, ‘how can you be so sure that I won’t be able to make Avatar for seven years?’ I told him that what he was imagining was almost impossible -- that he has named his film Avatar but is showing aliens,” Govinda said.

Actor #Govinda tells @RajatSharmaLive that he was offered lead role in @officialavatar and that he's the one who gave the movie its title. Also, he rejected the role because he didn't like the fact that Jake Sully was a paraplegic. (c/o:@indiatvnews)



Is this for real? #WTFF 😲😶 pic.twitter.com/7wn1B7oHo6 — Bidhi Singhal (@bidhisi) July 30, 2019

Also read: Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh’s mother rush to actor Kehkasshan Patel’s home after her husband’s shock death

“Haa #Govinda ji aur mujhe Joker offer kiya tha #ChristopherNolan sir.. But I rejected muh pe itna makeup kaun lagae! Kuch bhi (Yes Govinda ji, even I was offered the role of Joker by Christopher Nolan. But I rejected it because I didn’t want to put on so much makeup),” wrote one Twitter user. “Ye sab chhodo #Endgame ke directors ke baare me socho ,wo toh sharm se Mar jayenge ,they were trying to beat govinda’s Avatar (Leave all this. Imagine how Avengers Endgame directors would have felt about trying to beat Govinda’s Avatar. They would have drowned in embarrassment),” wrote another.

Some Twitter users made hilarious new posters of Avatar featuring Govinda as a Na’vi man while others realised he might be a better fit to play England’s new Prime Minister, Boris Johnson. Check out more tweets:

If #Govinda was offered the role of Jake Sully in #Avatar

then I was offered the role of "Maximus Decimus Meridius" in Gladiator but I refused to wear a skirt so the role went to Russell Crowe.



By the way, I didn't suggest the title. — Pranavsinh (@Pranavsinh9) July 30, 2019

#Govinda is not lying guys. Open for official poster James Cameron had asked ME to make. pic.twitter.com/yInf7Cla4q — Vivek Choudhary (@typewrider) July 30, 2019

Meanwhile James Cameron is trying to contact Govinda to know which drugs he was taking.

😂

#Govinda — आर्यन् 🇮🇳 (@vedaryan293) July 30, 2019

#Govinda

If govinda done the film, there would be a song in #avatar - neele paintwali tera naam tho bataa ? — Sreeu123 (@SreeRam64434270) July 30, 2019

Govinda saying that he was offered Avatar is like saying Salman Khan was offered the Nobel Prize for Physics.#Govinda — Naman Vijaywargi (@VijaywargiNaman) July 29, 2019

Talking about rejecting Avatar, Govinda claimed he did not have enough dates. “Cameron wanted me to shoot for 410 days. For someone like me, to get painted all over the body was something I could not do. So, I apologised. But like I said, the film went on to become a super hit.”

Cameron will soon begin releasing his sequels to the Avatar movies and maybe then, Govinda could find some time in his busy schedule for a guest appearance at least.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 20:14 IST