Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh’s mother rush to actor Kehkasshan Patel’s home after her husband’s shock death

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 10:22 IST

Many Bollywood celebs such as Malaika Arora, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Kapoor among others were spotted at the residence of socialite and one-time actor Kehkasshan Patel’s residence at the sudden demise of her husband, businessman Areef Patel.

The businessman reportedly passed away after suffering a sudden heart attack on Monday. He ran a company called Patel Roadways and was popular in Mumbai’s film circuit. Malaika arrived to pay her last respects wearing a long blue salwar kameez. Also seen was Malaika’s brother-in-law and husband of actor Amrita Arora, Shakeel Ladak. Actor Suniel Shetty and his wife Manaa too were seen at the venue, and so was producer Sajid Nadiadwala. Also spotted were Manish Malhotra, actor Sanjay Kapoor and wife Maheep Kapoor, Ranveer Singh’s mother Anju, Shamita Shetty among others. Manyataa Dutt too was seen at the spot.

Kehkasshan has anchored TV shows like Public Demand, Superhit Muqabla and Bajaj Super 10 in the past, according to a report in Mid Day. She made her Bollywood debut with Hera Pheri in songs like Jabhi Koi Haseena and Mujse Milti Hai Ek Ladki and appeared in music videos like Yaaro Sab Dua Karo, Silli Silli Hawa, Husn Jawani.

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 10:21 IST