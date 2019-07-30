Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh’s mother rush to actor Kehkasshan Patel’s home after her husband’s shock death
A host of Bollywood A-listers including Malaika Arora and Suniel Shetty and rushed to the residence of former actor Kehkasshan Patel after the sudden death of her businessman husband, Areef Patel.bollywood Updated: Jul 30, 2019 10:22 IST
Many Bollywood celebs such as Malaika Arora, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Kapoor among others were spotted at the residence of socialite and one-time actor Kehkasshan Patel’s residence at the sudden demise of her husband, businessman Areef Patel.
The businessman reportedly passed away after suffering a sudden heart attack on Monday. He ran a company called Patel Roadways and was popular in Mumbai’s film circuit. Malaika arrived to pay her last respects wearing a long blue salwar kameez. Also seen was Malaika’s brother-in-law and husband of actor Amrita Arora, Shakeel Ladak. Actor Suniel Shetty and his wife Manaa too were seen at the venue, and so was producer Sajid Nadiadwala. Also spotted were Manish Malhotra, actor Sanjay Kapoor and wife Maheep Kapoor, Ranveer Singh’s mother Anju, Shamita Shetty among others. Manyataa Dutt too was seen at the spot.
Kehkasshan has anchored TV shows like Public Demand, Superhit Muqabla and Bajaj Super 10 in the past, according to a report in Mid Day. She made her Bollywood debut with Hera Pheri in songs like Jabhi Koi Haseena and Mujse Milti Hai Ek Ladki and appeared in music videos like Yaaro Sab Dua Karo, Silli Silli Hawa, Husn Jawani.
Mumbai woke up on a very sad news when one of the prominent businessman #areefpatel and husband of well known socialite and former actress #KaykasshanPatel passed away due to a sudden heart attack today morning. Friends rushed to their home to console the family. Areef was a jovial person who preferred to stay away from limelight, his company #PatelRoadways has over 800 branches in India and has several other businesses in various countries. #Lalidhawan #SanjayKapoor #ManishMalhotra #TajdarAmrohi #BhavnaPandey #NeelamKothari #sophiechoudry #MallaikaArora #AmritaArora #KanikaKapoor #AnjuBhavnani #SuneetaKapoor #MaheepKapoor #MaanyataDutt #ShainaNC #SmitaThackerey #SahmitaShetty #RenuBhandarkar #babaSiddique #ShabinaKhan #AnnaSingh #SunilShetty #ManaShetty #SajidNadiadwala #WardhaNadiadwala rushed to their home to console the family. The Don will be missed and his dimple smile that he greeted everyone with. 🙏 10th Nov 1972 - 29th July 2019. The funeral will take place on Wednesday 🙏 #Rip
First Published: Jul 30, 2019 10:21 IST