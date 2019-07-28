Inside Karan Johar’s star-studded house party: Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor-Mira spotted. See pics

Filmmaker Karan Johar is known for throwing the starriest parties in Bollywood and Saturday was no different. A day after playing host to several studio heads, Karan invited everyone from Deepika Padukone to Ranbir Kapoor for a get-together at his residence.

Karan gave a sneak peek into the party by sharing a video introducing his guests on Instagram with the caption, “Saturday night vibes.” He begins with Deepika, who poses with an intense look in a little black dress paired with a jacket and a new hairdo, and is busy chatting with a friend.

She is followed by Malaika Arora, who winks to the camera before it moves to her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, who is caught by surprise. While Malaika is in a striped top and red skirt with a slit, Arjun is in casuals and sports a new haircut. He is seen chatting with Shahid Kapoor, who is in a blue hoodie.

Karan then moves on to the couch where Varun Dhawan is sitting with his brother Rohit Dhawan and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. While Varun and Zoya are deep in conversation, his girlfriend Natasha Dalal is seen sitting on the other side in a short dress. Vicky Kaushal is seen sitting on the floor in a yellow sweatshirt with filmmaker Ayan Mukerji nearby. Ranbir is seen on the other couch with Shahid’s wife Mira.

Deepika’s husband Ranveer Singh and Ranbir’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt were not at the party. While Ranveer is shooting for the film ‘83 in the UK, Alia is currently vacationing with her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt.

First Published: Jul 28, 2019 09:46 IST