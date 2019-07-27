Deepika Padukone has hilarious response to viral meme ‘Ranveer Singh Deepika ki maang mein chutney bharega’

Actor Deepika Padukone in a recent interview was confronted by a couple of memes made at the expense of her and her husband, actor Ranveer Singh. A video of Deepika’s sporting reaction has been shared on her Instagram fan pages.

In the video, Deepika is shown a meme that was widely shared during the couple’s super-secret Italy wedding in 2018. It read, “Ranveer Deepika ki maang mein chutney bharega, sindoor nahi,” which is a reference to the spicy sauce that Ranveer endorses.

Deepika responded by saying that it’s possible. “This is totally possible knowing how obsessed I am with anything that is spicy being the true South Indian that I am. It is possible, knowing my love for spice.”

She was also shown another meme, which read, “Rishtey ek, shaadiaan anek. It’s not only Ranveer weds Deepika, it’s also Goibibo weds makemytrip, Asian Paints weds Nerolac Paints, Axis Bank weds Kotak Mahindra, and above all its Oppo weds Vivo.” This tweet is a reference to all the brands that the couple endorses between them. Deepika had a good laugh at this one.

The couple tied the knot in secret double ceremonies at Italy’s Lake Como. They hadn’t acknowledged their six-year-long relationship in the public, to announcing their wedding a few months prior. Ranveer and Deepika have appeared opposite each other in three films - Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raas Leela: Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat - with the fourth on the way. They were spotted filming Kabir Khan’s sports drama ‘83 in the UK recently.

First Published: Jul 27, 2019 18:25 IST