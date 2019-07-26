Today in New Delhi, India
Deepika Padukone strikes killer poses in pink, takes cues from Ranveer Singh. See pics

Deepika Padukone has shared new pictures of herself in head-to-toe pink look and her fans can’t praise her enough.

bollywood Updated: Jul 26, 2019 11:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Deepika Padukone,Ranveer Singh,Deepika Ranveer
Deepika Padukone seems to have taken inspiration from husband Ranveer Singh once again. (Instagram)

Actor Deepika Padukone has shared new pictures of herself on Instagram. The actor can be seen striking different poses in the pictures. Deepika looks stylish in a short pink denim jacket and high-waist trousers, paired with a white shirt and huge drop earrings as she poses for the camera. She has her hair tied in a high ponytail and has completed the look with pink heels.

The actor captioned the pictures, “#nocaption#justpose @albertaferretti.” Sharing her mood of the day, Deepika also shared a black post with just a pink patch in one of her posts.

View this post on Instagram

#nocaption #justpose @albertaferretti

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

View this post on Instagram

#nocaption #justpose @albertaferretti

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

View this post on Instagram

#nocaption #justpose @albertaferretti

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Talking about her head-to-toe pink look, the fans couldn’t stop praising her in the comments section. The pictures were showered with more than 3 lakh likes within one hour. Among many of her fans who called her hot and gorgeous, a fan commented to the post, “You make pink more beautiful.” Another wrote, “that glow though.” One more fan reacted, “Classssssss.”

Earlier, Ranveer Singh had opted for a similar pink denim look during the promotions of his film Gully Boy.

View this post on Instagram

Ladka aeda main, jhukane par bhi na jhuka

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Deepika was recently spotted visiting filmmaker Luv Ranjan’s residence where she also met actor Ranbir Kapoor. The two are said to be featuring in Luv’s next film that also stars Ajay Devgn. While Ranbir and Ajay have been officially confirmed for the film, an announcement about Deepika being a part of the film is yet to be made.

Also read: Judgementall Hai Kya movie review: Kangana Ranaut dazzles in a film about mind games

Deepika had wrapped up her next, Chhapaal last month. She will be seen as an acid-attack survivor in the film directed by Meghna Gulzar. She will also be seen alongside husband Ranveer Singh in his next, titled ‘83. While he plays veteran cricketer Kapil Dev, Deepika will be seen as his onscreen wife Romi Dev in the film.

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 11:55 IST

