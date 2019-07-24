Deepika Padukone reveals how she switched from Chhapaak’s Malti to 83’s Romi Dev

Actor Deepika Padukone says she finds it difficult to transition from one character to another when shooting back-to-back for her films. She recently wrapped up Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak and is now working on Kabir Khan’s 83 with husband Ranveer Singh.

Deepika, however, has figured out what helps her through the transition. “In fact I’ve always believed that a character never really leaves your system entirely. This time around I took cleaning and organising things around my home to help me cope with switching from Laxmi to Romi Dev in ‘83. It helped me de-stress and clear my mind of any chatter.”

In Chhapaak, she essays an acid-attack survivor. The story is inspired by real life acid-attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal. In 83, she is playing cricketer Kapil Dev’s wife Romi. This is the first time she and Ranveer will be seen together on-screen since their wedding.

Talking about working on 83, Deepika had previously said that she her decision to join the film did not come from her personal equation with Ranveer. “I can’t think of anyone else who could do justice to the role (of Kapil Dev), but if there was someone else playing him in the film, and not Ranveer, I would still do my part. This isn’t coming from a personal equation, but from my passion and enthusiasm for the film,” she had said in an interview to The Times of India.

Deepika said that while very little is known about Romi, her family has been friends with the Devs for years. “There isn’t a lot of material available on her. I have met her a few times, including our wedding reception, and I have interacted with her socially over the years. I am also referring to whatever material the director’s team has sent across to me. My parents have known their family for many years. So, I feel I know her and hope that she is proud and happy with the film. I intend to connect and spend some time with her before I start filming to be able to understand her perspective better,” she said.

Chapaak, which also stars Vikrant Massey, releases on January 10, 2020. Meanwhile, ‘83 will be out on April 10, 2020.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 16:41 IST