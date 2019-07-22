Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt show how to sport the neon look

The neon fashion trend is one of the most significant trends in 2019 and has been a clear favourite among Bollywood celebrities. From Hollywood to Bollywood, all celebrities are sporting this trend and how. The bold and beautiful tones are creating a buzz on and off the runway. Stars like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh and Tara Sutaria are all big fans of the neon trend and have been spotted wearing neon ensembles. Out of all the neon colours, neon-green seems to be the most popular and therefore we have seen a lot of neon-green outfits worn by celebrities this year.

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan who is currently spending time in London with her family was snapped on the streets of London. While taking a stroll the Bollywood diva sported a very casual yet stylish look. She wore neon-green spaghetti top with light washed denim and white shoes. Her hair was pulled back in a knot with black sunglasses.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor’s outfit here:







Along with Kareena Kapoor other Bollywood celebrities have also been sporting the 2019 neon trend since last few months. From casual outfits in neon to outfits for events as big as Cannes, nothing is out of limits for these Bollywood celebrities.

Learn from these Bollywood celebrities how to sport a neon look:





1) Deepika Padukone was applauded for her fashion forward neon gown during Cannes 2019.





2)Sara Ali Khan looked stylish as she incorporated neon trend for a casual-formal look.

3) Go for neon dresses for parties just like Alia Bhatt’s look in SOTY 2 music video.



4)Take inspiration from Tara Sutaria’s look and don’t be afraid to wear neon for casual wear and athleisure.







5) If it’s loud and neon then of course Ranveer Singh is on top of the game.









First Published: Jul 22, 2019 13:52 IST