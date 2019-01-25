Ranveer Singh wore a super subtle neon track suit at Gully Boy music launch. Just kidding

Ranveer Singh went incognito, as he arrived at the Gully Boy music launch with actor Alia Bhatt in Mumbai on Thursday. Just kidding — he was in head-to-toe neon green. The Simmba actor wore a track suit in the electric shade and accessorised the outfit with an oversize metallic jacket and baby blue high-top sneakers. Ranveer’s blindingly blingy jacket is by Adidas, while his sporty track suit is from designer label Noughtone’s spring/ summer 2019 collection. Ahead, watch a video and see pictures of Ranveer Singh’s latest outfit that was absolutely eye-catching. Would you wear it?

You may not traditionally associate glittery silver jackets with your typical going-out ensemble, but this recent outfit choice by Ranveer Singh, during his appearance at Gully Boy music launch, will have you doing a double take. Want to try the fashion risk yourself? To keep the look casual, unlike Ranveer, pair a flashy jacket with simple distressed jeans and a white T-shirt. If you haven’t yet jumped on the puffer jacket bandwagon, there’s no better time than the present. And as Raveer Singh shows, when it comes to puffer jackets, the puffier the better — wouldn’t you agree?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 15:58 IST