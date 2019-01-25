Alia Bhatt’s bold skirt at Gully Boy music launch was made for parties

Alia Bhatt has been making press appearances to promote her latest film, Gully Boy, with her co-star, Ranveer Singh. The Brahmastra actor has debuted a fresh set of stylish outfits already. With her Gully Boy promotions, not only is Alia Bhatt fuelling our anticipation for the fashion ahead, but she’s giving us a chance to see exactly how to pull off some tricky fashion trends: Remember the white ruffle dress by fashion designer Jonathan Simkhai that Alia wore to the Gully Boy trailer launch?

She’s one of Bollywood’s most in demand actors. But Alia Bhatt is out to prove that she’s got unrivalled style, as well as acting prowess. On Thursday, at the Gully Boy music launch in Mumbai, Alia Bhatt wowed in a heavily embellished skirt, priced at about Rs 30,200, by Italian fashion designer, Giuseppe di Morabito. What are the biggest takeaways from Alia’s stylish outfit? That you can never go wrong with a form fitting ensemble; and it’s time to rewire what we think a sequined look should be and consider adding bold colour and twirl-worthy fringe to the equation.

Alia Bhatt’s glittering green skirt with a draped front accentuated her enviably svelte figure, and featured a fringe design that shimmered with every step she took. Alia paired her coolly quirky skirt, from Giuseppe di Morabito’s spring/summer 2019 collection, with a printed strapless top and a pair of nude lace-up heels. Alia’s wavy hair fell free over her shoulders, and she completed her look with pink eye shadow, a touch of blush and a light pink lipstick.

When you think about party dresses, your mind might rapidly wander to a little black dress. However, a colourful sequined skirt and top, like Alia Bhatt’s, offers the same flair and excitement as your go-to dresses. If you’re going to celebrate some things here and there, we highly suggest a skirt ensemble, like Alia Bhatt’s, which embraces sequins and colour to the max. Sure, you could always opt for a classic white dress, like Anushka Sharma’s Gauri and Nainika number, or even wear standout jumpsuits, like former Miss World, Manushi Chhillar, but a bold cocktail skirt, like Alia Bhatt’s, just feels utterly pretty. You can never go wrong with sequins (and fringe).

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 13:33 IST