Gully Boy trailer launch: Help us figure out Alia Bhatt’s confusingly amazing ruffle dress

Alia Bhatt is not only a powerhouse entertainer, her style choices are always on point. Her latest dress from the Gully Boy trailer launch event on Wednesday is yet another example. As far as fashion goes, Alia can basically rock any trend she pleases. But Alia’s new look from her outing with actor Ranveer Singh and the whole Gully Boy team in Mumbai is causing us to have a lot of questions. When we saw Alia Bhatt in this white ruffle dress by fashion designer Jonathan Simkhai, we had to do a double take:

For the Gully Boy trailer launch, Alia Bhatt found the perfect little white dress to show off her toned figure. On first glance, the strapless frock seems like a pretty, form-fitting white dress with a fun layer of ruffles at the asymmetrical hem. But surprise! Alia’s dress came with pleated and gathered shirt sleeves in matching sheer fabric — the sartorial element that stopped us in our tracks. Confusing, but so cute right? The dramatic sleeves (the print was stripes), give Alia Bhatt’s dress a distinct feel. They add just the kind of personality to the flattering dress that we’ve come to expect from Alia Bhatt: A perfect blend of elegant and playful, classic and modern.

Alia Bhatt finished off her look with a pair of big hoop earrings. We loved Alia’s sleek pointed-toe stiletto booties from Aldo, which added a bright pop of colour to her white dress. She coordinated her make-up to her statement heels with a balmy coral lip and matching eye shadow. Alia’s bold eyebrows elegantly framed her coral smoky eye, while she sported soft, tousled waves on her beautiful brown hair.

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 17:43 IST