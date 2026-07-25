Chandigarh: Government College of Education organises three-day workshop on ‘inclusive classroom’

Government College of Education organised a three-day workshop on ‘The Inclusive Classroom: Bridging Gaps with Audio-Visual Strategies’ from 23rd to 25th July, 2026 for the students of BEd 3rd semester. The workshop aimed to equip future teachers with innovative, technology-enabled and inclusive pedagogical practices to make classrooms more engaging, interactive and learner-centred. On the third day, AI experts, Sanjay Aggarwal and Rishab, conducted an interactive session on the integration of artificial intelligence in teaching and learning. (HT Photo)

On the first day, Jeesu Jaskanwar Singh, assistant professor, Panjab University highlighted the challenges of teaching in the digital era, where reduced attention spans demand innovative classroom strategies. He emphasised that effective teaching depends not only on subject knowledge but also on the teacher’s ability to engage curious minds through creativity.

On the second day, Professor MS Marwaha, physics educator and former principal of SGGS College, Chandigarh, demonstrated how simple, low-cost experiments can effectively explain complex scientific concepts through activity-based learning. Using everyday materials, he explained pressure, atmospheric pressure, buoyancy, density, Newton’s laws of motion, centre of mass, light scattering, refraction, diffraction and plasma through engaging demonstrations that encouraged observation, inquiry and scientific thinking.

Whereas, on the third day, AI experts, Sanjay Aggarwal and Rishab, conducted an interactive session on the integration of artificial intelligence in teaching and learning. They introduced participants to various AI-powered tools for lesson planning, content creation, classroom engagement and assessment, while emphasising the ethical and responsible use of AI. Through hands-on activities, they demonstrated how emerging technologies can enhance teaching effectiveness and help teachers create innovative, personalised and future-ready learning experiences.

The workshop provided student teachers with valuable insights into inclusive education, experiential learning, technology integration and innovative pedagogical practices, preparing them to become competent, reflective and future-ready educators. The workshop concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks by the student participants, who expressed their sincere gratitude to principal Sapna Nanda for her visionary leadership and unwavering support in organising such enriching academic programmes.