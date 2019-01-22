Shilpa Shetty’s little black dress is just so stunning and flattering. Get her look

Shilpa Shetty attended the HT Palate Fest in Mumbai on Sunday, which meant another jaw-dropping look by the actor and reality TV judge. Shilpa Shetty stunned wearing a Jacquemus dress, priced at $536 (approximately Rs 38,250). Shilpa’s dress features a plunging V neck, a cinched tie-waist, flowing sleeves, a voluminous asymmetric hem and a front slit. While the design showed quite a lot of leg, the draped silhouette added movement to the look and proved that baring skin can be quite elegant. Shilpa Shetty is probably one of the few women, who can wear a dress with thigh-high slit so effortlessly. Take a look at Shilpa’s full ensemble here:

Shilpa Shetty accessorised her slouchy little black dress with a pair of statement barely-there heels, which added a sexy yet futuristic vibe to her classic look. Shilpa’s transparent pumps are from UK-based shoe label, Office, and cost £49 (approximately Rs 4,500). But it was Shilpa’s jewellery by Lara Morakhia that stole the show. Shilpa wore ornate floral silver rings and statement earrings that were handcrafted in real gold beads and pearls. Shilpa’s top knot was the central point of her beauty look, which she couple with a light pink lipstick and radiating skin. Between her enviable figure and timeless black outfit, Shilpa Shetty’s entire look is sexy, powerful, and ethereal.

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 17:32 IST