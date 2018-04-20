Kareena Kapoor’s little black dress is not at all what you were expecting

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s fashion game just keeps getting better and better. On Thursday, when the actor was celebrating her mother Babita Kapoor’s birthday with husband Saif Ali Khan, sister Karisma Kapoor and the entire Kapoor family, we expected Kareena to put her signature laidback style on display. But in place of jeans and track-pants, Kareena hit the party in a sleeveless colour-blocked dress that was no less eye-catching.

The natural beauty was a standout in a minimalist black and cobalt blue dress. Kareena made a bold statement with the asymmetrical hem of the Balenciaga number, which added a unique finish and made this dress stand out from the pack.



Kareena left her casual chic vibes in favour of streamlined black pumps and a leather watch to match. The oversized statement earrings were the perfect addition to her above-the-knee ensemble. It’s another instance where the star proved she’ll wear what she wants, when she wants, thank you very much — and look amazing doing it.

Even as her playful dress took centre stage, Kareena’s creamy lips and rosy cheekbones oozed a natural, winning glow.

In our eyes, this is the perfect ‘rock party on bottom, ethereal on top’ dress that you’ll want to wear every day of the week. Especially when you consider how much wear you might get out of it and all the events it’d be suitable for.

Thanks to a neutral palette of black and blue, we could easily see this sophisticated design at the office under a cropped jacket. And once your day has wrapped, just trade your comfy flats for sky-high heels and your work tote for a clutch then head to the bar/club/restaurant/lounge or wherever it is that you go on a night out. This simple outfit is seasonless: Wear it as a dress now and pair with leggings come winter. It’s really that versatile — It will be perfect on a first date, it will be perfect at dinner with your girl pals. Need we go on?

