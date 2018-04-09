Kareena Kapoor shows how to cover up in style at the beach or a pool party in summer

Summer is code for a lot of things: Sunny weather, afternoon cocktails, and, of course, pool parties and beach vacations. As for the latter two, we’ve got you covered in the what-to-wear department.

The most important things to remember? It’s all about keeping your outfit light and your accessories even lighter. To inspire your pool-party panache is actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who made a bold, breezy statement with a light, albeit bright, House of Masaba ensemble.

On Friday, the 3 Idiots star covered up her ochre-hued oversized slip dress with a half-sleeved bench-bed print cape jacket, while soaking up the son with son Taimur Ali Khan at friend Amrita Arora’s Mumbai residence.

To keep the free-spirited vibe consistent, she paired the silk ensemble, featuring royal blue motifs, with equally offbeat accents, like round tinted sunglasses and beaded slip-ons.

Get inspired by Kareena’s leggy sun-kissed look and try the free-spirited way to strut out to the pool: Add some luxe vibes to your one-piece by throwing on a matching kimono and belting it at the waist. You can buy Kareena’s ensemble for Rs 9,999.

Ah, the versatile cover-up — a must-have summertime staple: Who says capes or robes or kimon-style cover-ups are just for the beach? Not us — or Kareena or Alia Bhatt, for that matter.

When you are not digging your toes in the sand, repurpose your flouncy cover-up for an outing, like Alia did in June 2017. Demonstrating how a cape jacket can easily be dressed up with accessories for dinner-time, the Dear Zindagi actor wore the same resort-friendly Masaba item as Kareena for filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s birthday celebrations. Totally acceptable.

Need more easy go-to outfit ideas?

1. Your denim cutoffs: Wear your cover-up over summery shorts and tank top for a poolside outfit that is everything and more.

2. When it comes to summer style staples, it doesn’t get much easier than a romper. You’ll spend less time planning out a matching top and bottom and more time soaking up the sun.

3. Or pair an oversize, lived-in style with a straw hat and roam free. It’s perfectly appropriate for a street style outfit if you’re near the beach or pool.

