Karisma, Kareena Kapoor celebrate mom Babita’s birthday together. See pics

A large part of the Kapoor clan turned up to celebrate the birthday of Kareena and Karisma’s beloved mother, Babita on Thursday. Everyone, including Karsima’s two kids, was in their best dressed avatar for a special dinner in Mumbai on the doting grandma’s big day.

Kareena was seen in a simple but gorgeous black and navy blue dress, tugging at the arm of her husband, Saif Ali Khan. He wore a traditional red kurta and white pyjama to the party. Kareena was also seen holding hands with her niece and Karisma’s daughter, Samaira. Sadly, she didn’t bring her adorable son, Taimur, to the party.

Saimara, who recently celebrated her 13th birthday, wore a sweet floral dress and her usual thick black glasses. Her younger brother, Kiaan, looked adorable in blue shirt and pants. Their mother, Karisma, pulled out yet another posh, monochromatic dress from her wardrobe for the night.

Birthday girl Babita wore a black blouse with a pearl necklace. She clicked pictures with all the members of her family. Also present for the party were actors Armaan and Aadar Jain, who are Babita’s nephews.

The next few months are going be very busy for Kareena. The trailer for her upcoming film, Veere Di Wedding, will drop any day now. The film’s cast, including Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania, will soon begin the promotional tour for the film which releases on June 1.

Saif will be seen in Netflix’s first Indian original, Sacred Games with Radhika Apte and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It releases in July.

