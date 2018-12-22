Alia Bhatt’s best looks of 2018 deserve all your attention. See pics

Alia Bhatt made headlines in May 2018 for her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor. In an interview with GQ India, Ranbir confirmed that he was dating his Brahmastra co-star. Aside from keeping an eye out for all their relationship details, our attention was also on Alia’s stylish outfits. The Dear Zindagi actor was spotted in everything from date-night ensembles at family dinners with Ranbir’s mother Neetu Singh and his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni to laid-back street style looks, while out and about. Regardless of what she was up to, know this: Whenever Alia Bhatt stepped out, all eyes were on her outfit.

While the last couple of years were all about rediscovery for Alia Bhatt, 2018 was all about owning who she is. The actor had an incredible year with films like Raazi, and some new ones in the works, including, filmmaker Karan Johar’s Kalank with actors Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Kunal Khemu, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt. While she’s doing great in her professional and personal lives, it’s Alia Bhatt’s fashion that has really made a turn for the best. At the start of her career, Alia wore tight-fitting, skin-showing looks, but in the past many months she has opted for comfort, still choosing stylish pieces (like cool jackets, flared jeans, and floral dresses) while looking more at ease with what she wears. Scroll ahead to see what we mean by taking a look at Alia Bhatt’s best looks of 2018.

Dec 22, 2018