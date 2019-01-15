Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif flaunt curly hair. See latest pics of their gorgeous, wavy looks

Sonam Kapoor’s hair has been looking a little different. The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actor is known for her sleek, straight locks. Lately, Sonam’s been stepping out with a head full of bountiful brown curls. We already know that Sonam Kapoor — a modern style icon who has become a mainstay feature on any best-dressed list — can pull off any and every look. But some of her latest appearances have been a total surprise. Sonam Kapoor is the queen of making relaxed style look high fashion, whether she’s in neutral, sporty separates or edgy denims pieces. Her new curls are no exception. What’s so wonderful about Sonam’s wavy hair is her fearless ownership of it. Sonam’s been spotted wearing her hair in a messy style that embraces frizz. Below, a look at Sonam Kapoor’s curly-hair persona:

Another style-savvy celebrity, who experimented with curls, is Katrina Kaif. The Zero actor always impresses us with her sporadic changes. Whether it be a new hairstyle she’s sporting, or starring in magazine covers wearing the most chic designer looks — you can always count on Katrina to bring her A game. And after her cover shoot in Vogue India’s December 2018 issue, we can’t help but hail her as the queen of curls. For the magazine spread Katrina underwent a major beauty makeover — shedding her signature soft curls for springy ringlets that will make you want to run out and get a perm as soon as possible. Katrina’s curly hair is all about volume, which she’s also flaunted while out and about in Mumbai. Take a look at a few glamorous pictures of a curly-haired Katrina Kaif:

