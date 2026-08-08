Kolkata, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's aide Sumit Roy appeared before the West Bengal CID on Saturday in connection with a land fraud case in Paschim Medinipur district, officials said. Abhishek's aide Sumit Roy appears before West Bengal CID in land fraud case

Roy appeared before the agency at its headquarters in Bhawani Bhawan, they said.

His appearance follows the Supreme Court granting him interim protection from arrest till August 14, subject to his cooperation with the investigation.

A senior CID officer had earlier said the agency was examining the allegations against Roy and would verify the claims on the basis of evidence.

"We are looking into the contents of the complaint and collecting all relevant documents. Every allegation will be verified based on evidence, and appropriate legal action will follow," the officer had said.

The apex court had directed Roy to cooperate with the probe and remain available for questioning between 10 am and 6 pm whenever required.

It has also directed that no lawyer or any other person accompany him during questioning.

The CID had been looking for Roy after the arrest of former TMC MLA Sujoy Hazra in connection with the Salboni land fraud case.

Roy had approached courts seeking anticipatory bail. While the Calcutta High Court had granted him anticipatory bail in a separate case related to an alleged job-for-money racket, his plea in the Salboni land case was rejected. He then filed a plea in the Supreme Court.

Police had searched the Diamond Harbour MP's residence in June while looking for Roy, but couldn't find him there.

According to the police, Roy's mobile phone's last known location had been traced to the area.

Roy is also an accused in a separate case registered at Debra police station over allegations of taking money on the promise of providing jobs.

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