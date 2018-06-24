8 Sonam Kapoor Veere Di Wedding hairstyles you can copy to stand out from the crowd
We’ve been searching high and low for hair inspo that will get those creative juices flowing and found these Sonam Kapoor hairstyles from Veere Di Wedding, we think you’ll want to copy immediately.fashion and trends Updated: Jun 24, 2018 09:38 IST
Dynamic characters, fresh dialogues, etc., are all really important to us, but let’s be real — we saw Veere Di Wedding for the fashion inspiration, too. The hair might be second fiddle to the clothes in the recently-released Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor-starrer, but it’s truly just as incredible.
While we’ll never forget how soft and shiny Kareena’s hair looked in the film, but the chunky accessories, subtle highlights, and enviable twisted buns and braids that Sonam wore stole the show. They give our jaws a reason to drop. Every. Single. Time.
Sonam is a hair icon in her own right — one thing’s for sure, her hair is anything but ordinary — but we particularly loved her Veere Di Wedding hairstyles, where she masters almost a dozen perfect retro hairstyles.
In a hair rut? Look no further than Hiral Bhatia’s Instagram feed for inspiration: The woman behind Sonam’s Veere Di Wedding hair, and her go-to hairstylist, who has shared Sonam’s covetable looks for your ultimate #hairspiration fix.
Check out these Sonam Kapoor hairstyles from Veere Di Wedding and promptly share a photo with your stylist to recreate the looks. FYI: Your phone screen is about to get a whole lot prettier with these innovative, very versatile hairstyles.
1. Bun with a twist
2. Braided bun
3. Envy-inducing textured waves
4. Bohemian real flower-embellished hair
5. Fishtail braid
6. Cornrow braided bun
7. Classic bun with gajra
8. French braid
