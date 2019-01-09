Gully Boy Ranveer Singh flaunts his love for high-street and street style fashion

Remember the time Joey played by Matt Le Blanc wore everything owned by Chandler played by Matthew Perry in the highly popular show, F.R.I.E.N.D.S, to spite him? A quick glance at Ranveer Singh’s look at the trailer launch of Gully Boy today took us back to the memory of that funny episode. However, Ranveer’s look was all about high-street fashion with the brands he wore. There was an abundance of pop colours all over, incase you missed them on Ranveer. Starting with a headband in pop orange, Ranveer’s shades might remind one of a character in a 8-bit game (when seen at a particular angle). His tee-shirt is an Adidas in an eye-catching purple shade that he wears under a yellow puffy jacket that’s great for a gloomy and cold winter. Is it cold in Mumbai too?

His sneakers have a hint of teal on a base of coral, which is also the Pantone Colour of the Year 2019. Ranveer’s wife and superstar Deepika Padukone too was seen wearing pumps in the shade that she had paired with a short denim dress in white.

The highlight of Ranveer Singh’s quirk quo at the Gully Boy trailer launch event today was the lowers he wore that belong to the Women’s Yellow Motor Cross Embroidered Trousers section of Jeremy Scott for ADIDAS. On reading more about the brand, this is what we found, “Edgy, urban and bursting of the fabric page with loud, graphic prints, cartoon catch phrases and clownishly bright colours and magic eye patterns, Jeremy Scott for ADIDAS has created a range for the most fearless of sartorial sportswear aficionados,” ‘cause there is no one else we know of in Bollywood in present day who has an individual style like Ranveer’s, one that he stands by, doesn’t fail to surprise and to be honest, impress most of the times. The best part – he is gender neutral, and we love how he lets his fashion and sometimes his body language say all that he doesn’t express in words.

There have been several times in the past when Ranveer’s fashion sense has either left us starstruck or it has invited conversation on social media (remember the all-white queer look he sported at a GQ party a few years ago?). This actor isn’t one to let a third person decide what he wears, and that’s beautiful. In a world of fake identities and an attempt to be someone else all the time, Ranveer Singh stand his own ground. After years of an over exposure to his style sense that can’t seem to decide which side of the shock-o-meter it must choose, we wait with bated breath to see what Ranveer wore or will wear. Some of us were as curious to see his look at his wedding as much as his wife and boy, did we love the subtlety or did we LOVE it.

With his latest release, Simmba becoming his first-ever massive solo hit, Ranveer is taking his entertainment game up as much as his style. In a recent interview he had said how Gully Boy is everything he isn’t and hence is one of his most-difficult characters thus far, we can be sure that the underplay on screen will meet a stark contrast off screen and at the film’s promotions. Let’s see what’s next for this fashionable bwoy.