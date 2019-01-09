Deepika Padukone looks casual but sexy wearing denim on denim. Get her quirky look

Deepika Padukone has one of the best styles in Bollywood. But if you think that’s limited to her red carpet choices, you’re very wrong. The Padmaavat actor can wear a princessy gown without a problem, but it is her street style that we’ve been keeping a close eye on — and that involves lots and lots of denim. On Tuesday, for an event in Mumbai, Deepika Padukone managed to look super casual but sexy in her retro-inspired outfit: A coordinated high-waist denim jacket and mini skirt set by fashion designer Kanika Goyal in collaboration with artist Babbu the Painter. Deepika Padukone proved denim’s versatility, when she stepped out in this white frayed denim skirt and oversize jacket embroidered with words like ‘salty’ and ‘drama’ in edgy black and white patterns:

We learned more than a few things from observing Deepika Padukone’s latest style choices — like how to rock your favourite heels with denim and the power of perfectly styled gold accessories — and we think you could pick up a trick or two as well. Deepika wore coral (Pantone colour of the year) pointed toe pumps by Christian Louboutin with her coordinated denims and go-to white tank top. She stacked a watch and thin gold bangles on her wrist and accessorised with a dainty gold pendant and statement black sunglasses. Deepika Padukone completed her head-turning look with those bountiful, effortless beach waves and barely-there make-up featuring a beautiful pastel pink hue swept across the eye lids and on her lips.

If you’ve been hiding a denim skirt in the back of your closet, allow Deepika Padukone to be your inspiration for bringing it back out and putting it to good use. Grab any of your oversize denim jackets, roll up the sleeves, and pair it with equally bright heels for a stylish retro vibe à la Deepika.

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 13:11 IST