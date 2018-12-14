Living Coral is Pantone’s colour of the year 2019. How to wear it

Pantone has been announcing a new colour for every year since the last 19 years and we have been embracing the choices as they not only highlight a certain colour but it always comes with a hidden message, looking at the bigger picture, capturing the spirit of the times we are living in. Every colour has a language that reflects the design and the fashion industry for the entire year in terms of trends and compositions. This year, Living Coral has been chosen to be the Pantone colour of the year, 2019 and we love it. Pantone has described the colour as an “animating and life-affirming coral hue.” The colour represents the essence of nature and how we need to work towards saving it in every way possible as that is the only way to survive at present and in the future.

In 2018, Ultra Violet was announced as the colour of the year in 2018, one of the sexiest and boldest choices made by Pantone in recent years but this year’s choice is like a fresh breeze we all were waiting for. The fashion industry is embracing this vibrant yet subtle colour and you can incorporate it in your wardrobe as well as beauty palette. Living Coral falls between a natural pink and a dominant orange. The colour was chosen by a 20-person team after an intensive research worldwide, keeping the trends, colour influences and the current design movement in mind.

Moving on from last year’s Ultra Violet, 2019’s colour of the year is “Living Coral”, as it’s “an animating and life-affirming coral hue with a golden undertone that energizes and enlivens with a softer edge”. More importantly, the selection acknowledges the significance coral reefs have as one of the most important ecosystems on earth, since they “provide shelter to a diverse kaleidoscope of colour”.

The colour of 2019 is full of energy and the choice of Living Coral also highlights the importance of coral reefs and its impact of the environment. You can embrace this colour in many ways, be it a lip colour, eye shadow or blush as far as the make-up palette is concerned. This colour also works well across fabrics and textures as it blends well with other colours and as for winters, it really stands out amid blacks and browns. Come fall in love with the peachy vibe, as much as we do.

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 12:50 IST