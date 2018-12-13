Isha Ambani wedding: Priyanka, Kareena, Sonam, Jhanvi give us wedding wear inspiration. See pics

We don’t know what we did to deserve three back-to-back celebrity weddings in 2018, but we’re definitely not complaining. First, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot on November 14 and 15 in Lake Como, Italy. Then, on December 1 and 2, Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas in Jodhpur. And December 12 marked the wedding of Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani – the only daughter of Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in India. Following their pre-wedding celebrations on December 8 and 9 in Udaipur, the couple got married in a lavish star-studded ceremony on Wednesday, at the Ambani’s luxurious 27-story, 570-foot-tall, 400,000-square-foot home, Antilia, in Mumbai.

All eyes were on the bride, who looked stunning in an ethereal ivory and gold wedding lehenga designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Isha Ambani topped of the gorgeous look with delicate yet opulent pearl and diamond jewellery: A choker and multi-layered rani haar paired with matching earrings, nath and an ornate maang-tika. But with so many famous faces in one place, we couldn’t help but notice what the Ambanis’ celebrity guests were wearing, too. Particularly our two favourite style icons, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor. Not only did their wedding ensembles look elegant and polished, in fact, they even matched.

Kareena channeled her inner begum and wore one of her go-to designers for the occasion. She opted for an ivory and gold lehenga by designer Anita Dongre. Kareena looked beautiful in the light hue, and accessorised with intricate bangles from Amrapali Jewels, as well as, chandelier earrings, a maangtika and a ring designed in uncut diamond and pearls from Anita Dongre’s jewellery label, Pinkcity. Meanwhile, Karisma too wore one of her go-to designer labels: Raw Mango. She nailed it in a classic and timeless ivory and gold saree and the accompanying uncut diamond, pearl and gold choker. Name a more stylish sister duo. We’ll wait.

Moreover, while Kareena and Karisma oozed glamour in their elegant ivory looks, Kareena’s husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, cut a dapper figure in a tailored ivory attire. Saif added a little sartorial flair to the tried-and-true sherwani, by pairing his pristine outfit with a sleek half-ponytail. Apart from Kareena, Saif and Karisma, Isha Ambani’s wedding was a big win for both love and fashion. Here are some more celebrities who dressed to impress at the Ambani wedding:

First Published: Dec 13, 2018 14:10 IST