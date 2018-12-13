Isha Ambani wedding: Priyanka, Kareena, Sonam, Jhanvi give us wedding wear inspiration. See pics
At Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding in Mumbai, sisters Karisma and Kareena Kapoor twinned in matching off-white and gold looks. Even Saif Ali Khan gave them company in a matching sherwani. Sonam, Priyanka, Jhanvi and Shilpa added to the glamour quotient. See who wore what in the photos ahead.fashion and trends Updated: Dec 13, 2018 15:14 IST
We don’t know what we did to deserve three back-to-back celebrity weddings in 2018, but we’re definitely not complaining. First, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot on November 14 and 15 in Lake Como, Italy. Then, on December 1 and 2, Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas in Jodhpur. And December 12 marked the wedding of Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani – the only daughter of Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in India. Following their pre-wedding celebrations on December 8 and 9 in Udaipur, the couple got married in a lavish star-studded ceremony on Wednesday, at the Ambani’s luxurious 27-story, 570-foot-tall, 400,000-square-foot home, Antilia, in Mumbai.
View this post on Instagram
Wishing a happy married life to Isha & Parimal 👉 @filmydost 👉 @filmydost 👉 @filmydost Don't miss the Bollywood updates.... Follow your filmy Dost 👉 @filmydost for more entertaining stuff...🤗 . . #Filmydost #bollywood #bollywoodstar #bollywoodactor #beautiful #beauty #fitness #ishaambani #parimal #hotactress #bollywoodstar #indian #actress #celebrity #indiangirl #tights #lifeatmumbai
All eyes were on the bride, who looked stunning in an ethereal ivory and gold wedding lehenga designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Isha Ambani topped of the gorgeous look with delicate yet opulent pearl and diamond jewellery: A choker and multi-layered rani haar paired with matching earrings, nath and an ornate maang-tika. But with so many famous faces in one place, we couldn’t help but notice what the Ambanis’ celebrity guests were wearing, too. Particularly our two favourite style icons, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor. Not only did their wedding ensembles look elegant and polished, in fact, they even matched.
View this post on Instagram
It was a full house at the Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal wedding, and everyone looked stunning. Who was your absolutely fave celeb in ethnic wear? 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 @ambani.isha @anandpiramal . #ishaambani #anandpiramal #kareenakapoor #karishmakapoor #janhvikapoor #deepikapadukone #nickjonas #priyankachopra #anilambani #akashambani #anantambani #ambanifamily #shlokamehta #ambaniengagement #jodhpur #rajashthan #grandwedding #weddingnights #aishwaryarai #abhishekbachan #amitabhbachchan #ranveersingh #hillaryclinton #johnkerry #beyonce #sonamkapoor #shilpashetty #noidakenalayak #dishapatani
View this post on Instagram
#KareenaKapoorKhan channeling her inner begum in this out of the world lehenga by @anitadongre , earrings, maangtika and ring @anitadongrepinkcity and @amrapalijewels bangles. Styled with @chandanizatakia @miloni_s91 @teammrstyles Photographs by @kadamajay Big love to @poonamdamania @nainas89 ❤️❤️❤️ #MRStyles #teammrstyles #anitadongre #kareenakapoor
Kareena channeled her inner begum and wore one of her go-to designers for the occasion. She opted for an ivory and gold lehenga by designer Anita Dongre. Kareena looked beautiful in the light hue, and accessorised with intricate bangles from Amrapali Jewels, as well as, chandelier earrings, a maangtika and a ring designed in uncut diamond and pearls from Anita Dongre’s jewellery label, Pinkcity. Meanwhile, Karisma too wore one of her go-to designer labels: Raw Mango. She nailed it in a classic and timeless ivory and gold saree and the accompanying uncut diamond, pearl and gold choker. Name a more stylish sister duo. We’ll wait.
View this post on Instagram
White😘 Saif,Bebo and Lolo at Isha Ambani’s wedding . . #bollywood #instantbollywood #bollywoodactress #bollywoodactor #hot #bollywoodreport #mumbaidiaries #mumbai #bollywoodmovie #bollywoodlife #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #instantbollywoodfashion #ishaambaniwedding #ishaambani #bebo #kareenakapoor #kareenakapoorkhan #saifalikhan #karishmakapoor
Moreover, while Kareena and Karisma oozed glamour in their elegant ivory looks, Kareena’s husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, cut a dapper figure in a tailored ivory attire. Saif added a little sartorial flair to the tried-and-true sherwani, by pairing his pristine outfit with a sleek half-ponytail. Apart from Kareena, Saif and Karisma, Isha Ambani’s wedding was a big win for both love and fashion. Here are some more celebrities who dressed to impress at the Ambani wedding:
View this post on Instagram
@priyankachopra Outfit - @jade_bymk Jewelry - @anmoljewellers Styled by - @stylebyami @rashimorbia @shnoy09 @garimagarg14 #bollywood #style #fashion #beauty #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #indianfashion #celebstyle #celebrityfashion #indianstyle #afashionistasdiaries #indianfashionblogger #delhidiaries #bollywoodstylefile #priyankachopra #ambaniwedding #jadebymk #nickjonas
View this post on Instagram
@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb Sari - @sabyasachiofficial Styled by - @aasthasharma #bollywood #style #fashion #beauty #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #indianfashion #celebstyle #celebrityfashion #indianstyle #afashionistasdiaries #indianfashionblogger #delhidiaries #bollywoodstylefile #aishwaryarai #aishwaryaraibachan #sabyasachi #ambaniwedding
View this post on Instagram
@deepikapadukone Sari - @abujanisandeepkhosla Styled by - @shaleenanathani #bollywood #style #fashion #beauty #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #indianfashion #celebstyle #celebrityfashion #indianstyle #afashionistasdiaries #indianfashionblogger #delhidiaries #bollywoodstylefile #deepikapadukone #abujanisandeepkhosla #ambaniwedding
View this post on Instagram
Who : @JanhviKapoor Where : #AmbaniWedding Wearing : @AbuJaniSandeepKhosla Outfit, @SatyaniFineJewels and @TyaaniJewellery Jewellery • Stylist : @TanGhavri • #Bollywood #Fashion #Style #Beauty #Glam #IndianFashion #CelebStyle #CelebFashion #BollywoodFashion #BollywoodActress #InstaCeleb #InstaFashion #InstaUpdate #InstaFollow #InstaLike #Ootn #Ootd #Outfit #JanhviKapoor #AbuJaniSandeepKhosla
View this post on Instagram
@sonamkapoor Outfit - @anamikakhanna.in Jewelry - @amrapalijewels Styled by - @rheakapoor #bollywood #style #fashion #beauty #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #indianfashion #celebstyle #celebrityfashion #indianstyle #afashionistasdiaries #indianfashionblogger #delhidiaries #bollywoodstylefile #sonamkapoor #anamikakhanna #ambaniwedding
View this post on Instagram
@aliaabhatt Outfit - @manishmalhotra05 @mmalhotraworld Jewelry - @amrapalijewels Styled by - @stylebyami @shnoy09 @garimagarg14 #bollywood #style #fashion #beauty #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #indianfashion #celebstyle #celebrityfashion #indianstyle #afashionistasdiaries #indianfashionblogger #delhidiaries #bollywoodstylefile #aliabhatt #manishmalhotra #ambaniwedding
View this post on Instagram
Madhuri Dixit In @Jade_ByMK Outfit, @AmarisJewelsByPrernaRajpal Earrings/Ring & @Mahesh_Notandass Bangles for #IshaAmbani and #AnandPiramal's Wedding Ceremony in Mumbai. Styled By @StyleByAmi Image - @RavinduPatilPhotography #OOTD #MadhuriDixit #JadeByMK #AmbaniWedding #BollywoodActress #Bollywood #CelebrityStyle #IndianFashion #Lehenga #Regal #Glam #Beauty #Love #InstaFashion #BollyFashionFiesta
View this post on Instagram
@larabhupathi Outfit - @rimpleandharpreet Jewelry - @gehnajewellers1 Styled by - @eshaamiin1 #bollywood #style #fashion #beauty #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #indianfashion #celebstyle #celebrityfashion #indianstyle #afashionistasdiaries #indianfashionblogger #delhidiaries #bollywoodstylefile #laradutta #rimpleandharpreet
View this post on Instagram
@officialraveenatandon Outfit - @manishmalhotra05 @mmalhotraworld Jewelry - @satyanifinejewels @queeniesinghh #bollywood #style #fashion #beauty #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #indianfashion #celebstyle #celebrityfashion #indianstyle #afashionistasdiaries #indianfashionblogger #delhidiaries #bollywoodstylefile #raveenatandon #manishmalhotra
View this post on Instagram
@balanvidya Outfit - @anjumodi Jewelry - @narayanjewels Potli - @monokromenewyork Styled by - @who_wore_what_when #bollywood #style #fashion #beauty #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #indianfashion #celebstyle #celebrityfashion #indianstyle #afashionistasdiaries #indianfashionblogger #delhidiaries #bollywoodstylefile #vidyabalan #anjumodi
First Published: Dec 13, 2018 14:10 IST