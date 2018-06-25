Birthday girl Karisma Kapoor wears the prettiest frocks. See her best feminine looks
Perhaps no other celeb epitomises girly style as much as Karisma Kapoor. From her signature red lip to her oh-so-pretty dresses, the actor, who celebrates her 44th birthday on Monday, has stuck to her unapologetically feminine look for years — and it totally works. We’ve found proof.fashion and trends Updated: Jun 25, 2018 14:51 IST
Actor Karisma Kapoor, who turned 44 on Monday, is one of the most sartorially savvy celebrities we know. But she excels when it comes to wearing feminine pieces in a fashion-forward way.
Karisma consistently wows us with her ultra-feminine looks, and adds a fun little twist to take her outfits to the next level. Her latest ensemble — a flirty floral Claudie Pierlot Officiel summer sundress while in London to celebrate her birthday with friends and family, including sister Kareena Kapoor Khan — is no exception.
While the scene-stealing black and red print dress certainly has vintage-inspired bold blooms, the V-neckline and fitted waist keep the look decidedly crisp and modern. Our favourite part? Karisma took the look to a whole different level by styling it with a retro pair of black sunglasses and a matching Chanel handbag. This stylish celebrity is definitely one you should keep your eyes on for future sartorial inspiration.
The feminine look is definitely having a moment right now, if these latest looks of Karisma are any indication. We love the unapologetically girly vibe: Not only is it flattering, it’s appropriate for almost any occasion, and can channel a demure or flirtatious vibe when needed.
In need of some inspiration? Scroll through to see Karisma wear everything from pretty pastels to romantic frocks.
Karisma wearing YSL
Karisma wearing Sahil Kochhar
Karisma wearing Saaksha and Kinni
Karisma wearing Anand Bhushan
Karisma wearing Sachin and Babi
Karisma wearing Namrata Joshipura
Karisma wearing Bibhu Mohapatra
Karisma wearing Neeru’s - Indian Ethnic
Karisma wearing Payal Pratap
Karisma wearing Burberry
