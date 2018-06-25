 Birthday girl Karisma Kapoor wears the prettiest frocks. See her best feminine looks | fashion and trends | Hindustan Times
Birthday girl Karisma Kapoor wears the prettiest frocks. See her best feminine looks

Perhaps no other celeb epitomises girly style as much as Karisma Kapoor. From her signature red lip to her oh-so-pretty dresses, the actor, who celebrates her 44th birthday on Monday, has stuck to her unapologetically feminine look for years — and it totally works. We’ve found proof.

fashion and trends Updated: Jun 25, 2018 14:51 IST
Sanya Panwar
Sanya Panwar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karisma Kapoor’s chic, sweet looks are the ultimate crowd-pleaser. Keep scrolling to see her style.(Instagram)
Karisma Kapoor’s chic, sweet looks are the ultimate crowd-pleaser. Keep scrolling to see her style.(Instagram)

Actor Karisma Kapoor, who turned 44 on Monday, is one of the most sartorially savvy celebrities we know. But she excels when it comes to wearing feminine pieces in a fashion-forward way.

Karisma consistently wows us with her ultra-feminine looks, and adds a fun little twist to take her outfits to the next level. Her latest ensemble — a flirty floral Claudie Pierlot Officiel summer sundress while in London to celebrate her birthday with friends and family, including sister Kareena Kapoor Khan — is no exception.

A post shared by Eshaa Amiin (@eshaamiin1) on

While the scene-stealing black and red print dress certainly has vintage-inspired bold blooms, the V-neckline and fitted waist keep the look decidedly crisp and modern. Our favourite part? Karisma took the look to a whole different level by styling it with a retro pair of black sunglasses and a matching Chanel handbag. This stylish celebrity is definitely one you should keep your eyes on for future sartorial inspiration.

The feminine look is definitely having a moment right now, if these latest looks of Karisma are any indication. We love the unapologetically girly vibe: Not only is it flattering, it’s appropriate for almost any occasion, and can channel a demure or flirtatious vibe when needed.

In need of some inspiration? Scroll through to see Karisma wear everything from pretty pastels to romantic frocks.

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Karisma wearing YSL

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Karisma wearing Sahil Kochhar

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Karisma wearing Saaksha and Kinni

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Karisma wearing Anand Bhushan

A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on

Karisma wearing Sachin and Babi

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Karisma wearing Namrata Joshipura

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Karisma wearing Bibhu Mohapatra

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Karisma wearing Neeru’s - Indian Ethnic

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Karisma wearing Payal Pratap

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Karisma wearing Burberry

