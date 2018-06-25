Birthday girl Karisma Kapoor wears the prettiest frocks. See her best feminine looks

Actor Karisma Kapoor, who turned 44 on Monday, is one of the most sartorially savvy celebrities we know. But she excels when it comes to wearing feminine pieces in a fashion-forward way.

Karisma consistently wows us with her ultra-feminine looks, and adds a fun little twist to take her outfits to the next level. Her latest ensemble — a flirty floral Claudie Pierlot Officiel summer sundress while in London to celebrate her birthday with friends and family, including sister Kareena Kapoor Khan — is no exception.

A post shared by Eshaa Amiin (@eshaamiin1) on Jun 24, 2018 at 12:12pm PDT

While the scene-stealing black and red print dress certainly has vintage-inspired bold blooms, the V-neckline and fitted waist keep the look decidedly crisp and modern. Our favourite part? Karisma took the look to a whole different level by styling it with a retro pair of black sunglasses and a matching Chanel handbag. This stylish celebrity is definitely one you should keep your eyes on for future sartorial inspiration.

The feminine look is definitely having a moment right now, if these latest looks of Karisma are any indication. We love the unapologetically girly vibe: Not only is it flattering, it’s appropriate for almost any occasion, and can channel a demure or flirtatious vibe when needed.

In need of some inspiration? Scroll through to see Karisma wear everything from pretty pastels to romantic frocks.

Karisma wearing YSL

Karisma wearing Sahil Kochhar

Karisma wearing Saaksha and Kinni

Karisma wearing Anand Bhushan

Karisma wearing Sachin and Babi

Karisma wearing Namrata Joshipura

Karisma wearing Bibhu Mohapatra

Karisma wearing Neeru’s - Indian Ethnic

Karisma wearing Payal Pratap

Karisma wearing Burberry

