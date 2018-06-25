Kareena Kapoor, Sonam and more celebrate Karisma Kapoor’s 44th birthday. See pics

Karisma Kapoor got the best kick-off to her 44th birthday. The Bollywood diva celebrated her birthday among family and friends in London and the pictures are already making us so jealous.

Karisma’s actors sister and brother-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were joined by actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband, businessman Anand Ahuja, for the birthday lunch at Annabel’s in Mayfair, London. Also at the party was businessman Adar Poonawala with wife Natasha.

Of course, there are a tonne of photos and videos from their sun-kissed, picture-perfect party. Check them out:

lovee loveee loveeee @natasha.poonawalla 💕💕💕 A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Jun 24, 2018 at 8:08pm PDT

Karisma also posted a picture with her daughter Samiera and son Kiaan, walking hand-in-hand on the streets of London. “Birthday eve with my babies,” she wrote on the photo.

Sonam wished Karisma on her birthday on Instagram with a cute photo from her wedding. “Happy happy birthday my darling Lolo. May life offer you tons of good times, peace and all the happiness in the world.. love you tons!,” she captioned the photo.

Karisma, Kareena and Sonam have been in London for almost three weeks now. They have been going on lunches, parties and are often spotted walking around the town. While Kareena returned to India earlier last week to perform at the Femina Miss India beauty pageant, Saif and her son Taimur chose to stay back in London. She flew back to join them after finishing her work commitments.

