Inside Isha Ambani’s wedding: Mukesh Ambani gets emotional, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s pics are a riot

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’ wedding has been the most extravagant of all Indian weddings in a season of big, fat Indian shaadis. The daughter of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani married Anand at the family residence, Antilia. The brightest and biggest of stars and personalities from various fields made it to the function.

In the first pictures of the wedding and more from inside the venue, show the big names from Bollywood, cricket and politics congregate at Antilia.

Isha Ambani with husband Anand Piramal after their wedding. (Viral Bhayani)

Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani at the wedding. (Viral Bhayani)

Amitabh Bachchan with wife Jaya and granddaughter Navya Naveli at Antilia.

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan at Isha Ambani’s wedding. (Viral Bhayani)

As more pictures from the ceremony flood the internet, we can see a veritable galaxy of stars descending at Ambani residence. Amitabh Bachchan and his entire clan including daughter-in-law Aishwarya, daughter Shweta, wife Jaya, son Abhishek and granddaughters Aaradhya and Navya Nanda, Kareena Kapoor Khan with Saif and Karisma in tow, Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri, Aamir Khan accompanied with Kiran, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja with dad Anil, Janhvi Kapoor with dad Boney and kid sister Khushi, Vidya Balan and her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, Hrithik Roshan, Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor with his better half Mira Rajput, Disha Patani and Kiara Advani among a host of other stars who were spotted at the venue. Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar with wife Anjali and son Arjun, former cricketer Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh represented the cricketing fraternity. South legend Rajinikanth with wife Latha too made it to the ceremony. Also spotted were a host of politicians including P Chidambaram, Rajnath Singh, MNS leader Raj Thackeray, Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray with son. See the latest inside pictures and videos here.

Former US Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was also present at the function.

First Published: Dec 13, 2018 09:39 IST