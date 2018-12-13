Inside Isha Ambani’s wedding: Mukesh Ambani gets emotional, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s pics are a riot
Isha Ambani’s wedding to Anand Piramal on Thursday at the Ambani residence was a mega event, which saw stars from Bollywood, cricket and politics grace the functions. Check out the latest inside pictures and videos.bollywood Updated: Dec 13, 2018 09:41 IST
Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’ wedding has been the most extravagant of all Indian weddings in a season of big, fat Indian shaadis. The daughter of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani married Anand at the family residence, Antilia. The brightest and biggest of stars and personalities from various fields made it to the function.
In the first pictures of the wedding and more from inside the venue, show the big names from Bollywood, cricket and politics congregate at Antilia.
As more pictures from the ceremony flood the internet, we can see a veritable galaxy of stars descending at Ambani residence. Amitabh Bachchan and his entire clan including daughter-in-law Aishwarya, daughter Shweta, wife Jaya, son Abhishek and granddaughters Aaradhya and Navya Nanda, Kareena Kapoor Khan with Saif and Karisma in tow, Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri, Aamir Khan accompanied with Kiran, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja with dad Anil, Janhvi Kapoor with dad Boney and kid sister Khushi, Vidya Balan and her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, Hrithik Roshan, Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor with his better half Mira Rajput, Disha Patani and Kiara Advani among a host of other stars who were spotted at the venue. Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar with wife Anjali and son Arjun, former cricketer Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh represented the cricketing fraternity. South legend Rajinikanth with wife Latha too made it to the ceremony. Also spotted were a host of politicians including P Chidambaram, Rajnath Singh, MNS leader Raj Thackeray, Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray with son. See the latest inside pictures and videos here.
A galaxy of stars 💫 Cricket meets Bollywood at #ishaambani's wedding ceremony!
Sunil Shetty with his Beautiful wife at Isha Ambani and Anand Parimal wedding last night
Former US Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was also present at the function.
First Published: Dec 13, 2018 09:39 IST