Deepika Padukone’s Sabyasachi saree or lehenga, it’s tough to pick a favourite. See pics

We knew Deepika Padukone would be wearing two different outfits for her and Ranveer Singh’s twin Konkani and Sindhi wedding ceremonies at Lake Como, Italy -- but no one predicted they would be so stunning. The bride wore two bespoke Sabyasachi looks with a traditional yet fashion-forward feel for the twin weddings on November 14-15 -- a saree for the Konkani ceremony, and a lehenga for the Sindhi ceremony.

For the first wedding on Wednesday, while Ranveer was a classic Konkani groom wearing ivory and gold veshti, kurta and angvastram by Sabyasachi, Deepika donned the most gorgeous red, rust and gold tissue saree. Deepika’s opulent saree is a classic -- typical of a Konkani bride -- and will no doubt set bridal trends for the future. The beaming bride accessorised her wedding saree with jaw-dropping traditional jewellery -- a statement mathapatti, layered necklaces and jhumkas in jadau, pearls and emerald -- from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry collection. Her striking wedding look appropriately reflects her heritage, while embracing her Bollywood star and style icon status.

In comparison, it seemed obvious that Deepika’s second wedding outfit at the Sindhi ceremony on Thursday would go in a completely different direction. And voilà!

Here are Deepika’s two wedding looks, side-by-side:

Although, Deepika’s bridal looks are similar in their colour choices -- given that she opted to wear red at both ceremonies -- the two could not be more different in their style. Deepika’s red Sabyasachi lehenga hand-embroidered with golden tilla felt a bit more complex in it’s design: In the fine details and in the overall silhouette and drama of the look, it was absolutely stunning.

Deepika’s red lehenga is in keeping with the traditional Sindhi bride, but also is given a fresh touch with exquisite styling. The innovative details on her chowki design aari-taari dupatta -- it featured a heavy border with the age-old saying ‘Sada Saubhagyavati Bhava’ written in Devnagri, arguably the most special part of her wedding look -- and inclusion of multiple statement pieces in her wedding jewellery -- a maang tikka, jhumkas, a bridal chuda, a nath (nose ring) and beautiful golden kalire designed by jewellery designer Rahul Luthra worn with a gaggle of bangles and rings -- added drama and visual interest to Deepika’s second bridal style and made it more forward-thinking than her first.

As for Ranveer, he impressed as a Sindhi groom. He opted for a red and gold brocade sherwani exuberantly layered with luxurious multi-strand, multi-layered tourmaline necklaces and an uncut diamond and emerald necklace. The look was accessorised with a tissue maheshwari safa.

So, how did Deepika Paukone’s Sabyasachi saree at her Konkani wedding with Ranveer Singh compare to her red bridal lehenga at the Sindhi wedding ceremony?

First Published: Nov 16, 2018 14:51 IST