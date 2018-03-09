Neha Dhupia and Deepika Padukone in floral Sabyasachi sarees: Who wore it better?

We can always count on actor Neha Dhupia to give us one killer look that totally gets us stepping up our outfits for the week. Case in point: In an epic fashion moment in Delhi on Wednesday, Neha was spotted in a cool, calm, and collected olive and white floral printed Sabyasachi Mukherjee saree accessorised with a must-have clutch, from the designer.

Neha looked ladylike in this retro-looking floral ensemble, from Sabya’s Udaipur collection, paired with a complementary teal blouse with high neckline and vintage embroidery. The silver tassles on the pallu added a dash of shimmer and a trendy touch to the entire ensemble. It was the perfect kind of Indian look for summer garden parties or a soiree with friends.

Neha kept the rest of her look fairly simple with minimal jewellery — blue and gold oversized studs — wore black nail paint and styled her hair in a an updo.

Now, celebrities wearing sarees are a dime a dozen these days. Even floral Sabyasachi sarees are a fashion favourite and every leading lady seems to have at least one in their wardrobe. Take a look at the following celebrities wearing seemingly-similar Sabyasachi designs and decide who you think wore theirs the best.

First up on our list of celebrities wearing floral Sabyasachi sarees is actor Deepika Padukone. The Padmaavat actor was all about the glamour at an awards show in Delhi in March, 2017. She worked a vintage-inspired daytime look in a floral Sabya saree teamed with a modest pink embroidered blouse. Her saree featured a bold floral print in green and pink. Deepika completed her look with a gold choker and studs from Jaipur Gems, her signature winged eyeliner and a centre-parted low ponytail.

At an event in the UAE in May, 2017, actor Bipasha Basu rocked a chic hand-painted hibiscus print saree in cream and red hues, also from Sabyasachi’s Udaipur collection. She paired her saree, which featured tassle details on the pallu and a delicate sequined border, with a skimpy embellished blouse. It was quite a demure look from the Bengali siren. A bold, high-fashion look as only Bipasha can do.

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari looked set for summer in a baby pink and ivory saree by Sabyasachi. She wore her floral saree with plenty of gold accents, proving this Sabyasachi staple is truly versatile. Dressed for a wedding show in Delhi in August, 2017, Aditi kept her look quite polished by teaming her dusty border and pallu with a gold-sequined blouse. If you’re planning a wedding anytime this year, and want to bring a contemporary, young and cool vibe to your effortless (not blushing) bridal look, this is the saree to try at one of the many functions.

