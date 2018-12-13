Deepika or Aishwarya, who wore this Sabyasachi saree better

With the world becoming a smaller place with each passing day, outfits get repeated from time to time. However, it seems like celebrities trust Deepika Padukone’s fashion sense when it comes to dressing up for important occasions.

Earlier this month, ‘Queen Bee’ Beyonce recreated Bollywood’s reigning queen Deepika’s look from the Cannes. And yesterday, Aishwarya Rai donned the same red saree that the ‘Padmavat’ actor wore for Sabyasachi, in October this year.

While fashion face-offs have become extremely common these days, sometimes It becomes difficult to judge who wore the outfit better.

Aishwarya donned the stunning blood red saree to Isha Ambani’s wedding today and the actor completely owned the look! Hair tied in a bun using gajra, the actor completed the look with a heavy gold neck piece and earrings.

Deepika, on the other hand, wore the same saree in October, possibly for a Sabyasachi photo shoot. She coupled it with a traditional choker necklace and matching earrings.

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with husband-actor Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya arrives to attend the wedding ceremony of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha with Anand Piramal at Ambani's residence, Antilia, in Mumbai. (PTI)

Let’s just say that the two divas totally owned the Sabyasachi outfit in their own unique way. And if it wasn’t for the designers Instagram posts, nobody would have remembered that it’s the same saree.

First Published: Dec 13, 2018 16:55 IST