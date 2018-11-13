Deepika Padukone’s beauty evolution in pics, before her wedding to Ranveer Singh

Congratulations, Deepika Padukone! On November 14-15, the actor will tie the knot with longtime boyfriend, actor Ranveer Singh, in Lake Como, Italy, which is why we want to take a trip down memory lane.

Is there anyone who has captured the public’s imagination over the past few years quite like the lovely Piku actor? Deepika Padukone may not be known as the most experimental person when it comes to hair and make-up, but she’s proof that subtle changes can make a huge impact. Whether she’s rocking an edgy ponytail on red carpet or sitting fresh-faced at a Cannes photo shoot, Deepika serves us looks on a silver platter.

Deepika has cultivated a signature style over a decade in the public eye. We’ve witnessed her evolving beauty and style over the years, and if one thing is clear, it’s that Deepika has become far more daring with her make-up and fashion choices. From ultra glossy lips and coloured contanct lenses in her early films, to sexy, smoky eyes and perfectly tousled hair now, Deepika’s looks have gotten more and more fierce over time and continue to surprise us. With the help of her stylist Shaleena Nathani, make-up artist Sandhya Shekar and hairstylist Gabriel Georgiou, Deepika never misses a beat.

To celebrate the Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone wedding on Wednesday, we wanted to see just how much her look has changed since she made her acting debut with Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om in 2007. Her looks have definitely evolved over the years, but nonetheless, she always slays no matter what she’s rocking. To that we give you 12 of Deepika Padukone’s most memorable beauty looks, over the years:

2007: A very young Deepika Padukone attended one of her first film promotion events for Om Shanti Om in London with an ultra-feminine make-up look.

2008: Deepika Padukone started off her Bollywood career with the ‘less is more’ concept. At a press meet for her film Bachna Ae Haseeno, she kept her lashes dramatic, but the rest of her make-up was subtle.

2009: Sporting eyeliner, lip gloss, and straight hair with bold, in-your-face fringe, Deepika Padukone’s goth glam look for Chandni Chowk To China is one of her more daring looks. She looks so 2009.

2010: Deepika Padukone added a cool, causal vibe to her look with a layered short haircut and soft, smoky eyes at a magazine launch. Her look is playful, vibrant, and a bit of a departure from her usual hair and make-up routine.

2011: We saw the very beginning of Deepika Padukone’s glam curls, when she paired it with glowing skin and a peachy lip, which, seemed youthful and sweet.

2012: When it comes to sprucing up the basic ponytail, Deepika is a master. At an event to promote her film Cocktail, she wore a dreamy, curled, low ponytail with subtle winged liner and a muted, natural lip.

2013: Deepika Padukone stunned the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani trailer launch with her natural-looking, long, blow-dried hair. As for her make-up, she amped up the glam factor with a some eyeliner, rosy cheeks, and a pink glossy lip.

2014: At an awards show, Deepika Padukone made this fabulous retro hairdo look glam and casual at the same time. She’s wearing a bold lip and big lashes –- a timeless, fierce look that looks fabulous on her.

2015: We’ve seen Deepika Padukone wear her hair in a low bun, at many occasions. Of course, she pulled off the look during a TV show appearance, where she glammed it up with a smoky eye and a bold red lip.

2016: This Deepika Padukone created quite a of buzz. She kept her make-up to a minimum, wearing a nude lip and natural lashes. She paired her dazzling olive and black ensemble with statement tassel earrings.

2017: Everything about Deepika Padukone’s Cannes Film Festival look is perfection. The tousled, fluffy hair with beaming highlight and the elegant yet sultry make-up all come together to create a divine, slightly retro look.

2018: At a red carpet, donning all black, Deepika Padukone stole the spotlight with her long, braided, high ponytail. Her minimal make-up and dramatic eyes were the perfect companion for the extravagant hair and traffic-stopping outfit.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Nov 13, 2018 18:31 IST