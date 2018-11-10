Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh twin in white as they leave for their wedding

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone left for Italy for their much-anticipated wedding on November 14 and 15. The couple were spotted at the airport on Saturday morning, as they left for their wedding destination.

Ranveer and Deepika are known for their unique fashion sense, and this occasion was no different. The couple opted for shades of white for their airport look. While Ranveer opted for a button-down white bandhgala, Deepika was seen wearing a white turtleneck top with a pencil skirt in the same hue. She paired the outfit with nude pumps and kept the make-up minimal. Both looked elegant and supremely happy as they left for their upcoming nuptials.

According to reports, the couple plan to marry in the Italian town of Como, by the side of the eponymous lake, and have booked the Villa del Balbianello for the occasion.

