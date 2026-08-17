New Delhi, A bilateral military exercise involving troops of the Indian Army and the Royal Thai Army, seeking to enhance combined capabilities in executing joint counter-insurgency and counter-terrorist operations in jungle and semi-urban environment under a United Nations charter, will be held from August 18 to August 31, officials said on Monday. India-Thailand joint military exercise 'Maitree' to be held from August 18-31

Exercise Maitree will be conducted at Vibhavadi Rangsit Camp, Surat Thani in Thailand.

The Indian Army contingent departed for Thailand on Monday to participate in the 15th edition of this India-Thailand joint military exercise, the defence ministry said in a statement.

The Indian Army and Royal Thai Army contingents comprise 85 personnel each.

"The Indian Army contingent is represented primarily by troops from 9 Gorkha Rifles, while the Royal Thai Army contingent comprises personnel from the 3rd Battalion, 25th Infantry Brigade, 5th Division," the statement said.

The exercise will involve company-level joint training focussed on operations in jungle and semi-urban terrain, the officials said.

The aim of Exercise Maitree is to foster military cooperation between India and Thailand.

"The exercise will enhance combined capabilities in executing joint counter insurgency/terrorist operations in jungle and semi-urban environment under Chapter VII of United Nations Charter. The training will include field exercises, combat discussions, lectures, demonstrations and a culminating validation exercise," the statement said.

The contingents will also exchange operational experience and showcase contemporary equipment and technologies employed during joint operations, it added.

The last edition of Exercise Maitree was conducted at Foreign Training Node, Umroi, Meghalaya, in September 2025.

Instituted in 2006, Exercise Maitree is an important platform for sharing best practices and strengthening military cooperation between India and Thailand. The exercise will enhance interoperability, mutual understanding and camaraderie between the two armies, further reinforcing the longstanding bilateral relations between India and Thailand.

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